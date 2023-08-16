Electoral College is undemocratic

Here we go again. By the time you read this Donald Trump will probably be indicted for the fourth time, this time on racketeering charges stemming from his attempt to steal votes in Georgia after the 2020 election. Hints from the evidence show a widespread conspiracy in Georgia so the number of indictments might be quite large.

Donald Trump’s dates with justice have been frustratingly slow but with each passing day he looks more and more like he’ll be wearing an orange jumpsuit in the future. But we cannot depend on the justice system to remove this grifter from a position of power: he and his henchmen must be soundly defeated at the polls. This week the voters of Ohio showed how it is done when they decisively defeated the effort to strengthen Republican minority rule in Ohio.

And this brings me to a very important point. All the criminality surrounding the 2020 election revolves around the antiquated and undemocratic Electoral College (EC) system. It is an undemocratic system because the number of electors of each state depends on the number of Senators and Representatives each state has and every state has two Senators. For example, Wyoming has 2 Senators and 1 Representative or 3 EC votes for a population of 577,719 or 1 EC vote for every 192,573 citizens while California has 2 Senators and 52 Representatives or 54 EC votes for 39,576,757 citizens or 1 EC vote for every 732,902 citizens.

Therefore a presidential vote in Wyoming has 3.8 times the value of a CA vote. Incidentally, a Wyoming vote has 3.46 times the value of a VA vote. That shouldn’t be. The EC defeats our goal of one man, one vote. Presidents should be elected by the national popular vote, nothing else.

We can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Exhibit A

The Associated Press article on the fall out from uranium mining in Missouri is exhibit A against Virginia’s push towards small nuclear reactors.

After much pro-nuclear propaganda in Lynchburg, the obvious problem remains — how to safely mine uranium and dispose of lifetime radioactive waste. Nuclear is not a green nor renewable resource.

Youngkin would love to get rights to the huge uranium deposit on the Virginia and North Carolina border, I hope the moratorium stays in place.

Pay attention, some things need to remain in the ground.

WENDY BRUBAKER

Monroe