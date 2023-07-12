Supreme Court term limits

In Erwin Cherminsky’s book, “A Case Against The Supreme Court,” many good reasons are given for justices’ term limits.

No single person in a democratic society should exercise so much power for so long. The U.S. is the only nation that allows life tenure. And, 49 states have a state Supreme Court with term limits.

Dark-money or wealthy interest groups “who demand fealty to a specific judicial philosophy or ideology” now dominate the dysfunctional nomination process with nominees picked for reasons other than their judgment, ethics, demeanor, wisdom, knowledge of the law or sense of fairness.

Life expectancy is much longer than when the constitution was written. From 1789 to 1970, justices served 15 years on average. In order to serve longer tenure, justices are being nominated at an earlier age, allowing them to serve more than 3 decades in some cases. The younger justices are less experienced and less qualified. And, if a “bad” one without ethics or a highly political activist is appointed, the U.S. is stuck with him/her for decades. A 70 or 80 year-old justice may also have reduced mental alertness or dementia, and be out of step with today’s attitudes, needs, culture and technology.

In addition, the justices have no code of ethics, which all other judges must follow. And, even if corrupt, there is no practical or likely way to have him/her removed in today’s divided politics. A justice can act like a third-world autocrat who’s accountable to nobody; not even the voters and citizens of the United States or the Congress that created the Supreme Court. They are their own judge and jury. The court’s recent use of the “shadow docket,” unsigned, unexplained orders issued without arguments or a hearing at 3 a.m. should be of concern to all. The democratic process cannot work when unelected justices are appointed by “chance.” Nixon’s four appointments reshaped the court that lasted for decades. President Carter was unable to appoint any. Taft appointed five. The voter has little influence. Having a vacancy every two years will give all Presidents equal influence and voters will control the shape of the Court. Knowing which vacancies will occur during the next Presidential election will help voters decide.

A constitutional amendment may be required to eliminate life tenure, but it is essential to not depend on the health of a few justices to preserve freedoms and save democracy.

EUGENE HAYMES

Roseland

Trumpians not conservatives

First and most important of all is the scientific report that states global average temperatures have not been this high for about 125,000 years. Climate change is getting more serious every day and climate-related mass migration will only increase in the near future. As we burn more fossil fuels it will only get worse. In 1776 Thomas Paine wrote the following in his pamphlet “Common Sense”, “Where…is the King of America? I’ll tell you Friend…so far as we approve of monarchy…in America THE LAW IS KING. For as in absolute governments the King is law, so in free countries the law ought to be King; and there ought to be no other”. And now almost 250 years later these words need again to be heard around the country. Just this week I saw a vehicle with two U.S. flags flying from it with Trump stickers between the flags. This is ridiculous, one or the other. You cannot be flying U.S. flags while advocating for someone who will not be satisfied until he is King.

I am also having trouble with present-day Republican/Trumpians calling themselves “conservatives.” According to Wikipedia, conservatism is “a cultural, social, and political philosophy that seeks to promote and to preserve traditional institutions, practices, and values.” That doesn’t sound like what occurred on Jan. 6, 2021 when Trump’s “conservatives” tried to destroy the democracy itself. Trumpians are radical authoritarians, not conservatives. Again, please make up your minds, one or the other. Trump and his followers have no use for our diverse and dynamic country so why vote for them.

Also this week I was fortunate enough to see the Frontline production “Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court.” I highly recommend this report. Never in my wildest imagination did I suspect that Clarence Thomas was such a miserable human being nor his wife a certifiable wing-nut. That this couple now find themselves at the judicial pinnacle of power in the country does not bode well for our future.

When I consider the good he could be doing for average Americans and compare that with his actions I just hang my head in sadness. It is obvious that he sold his soul to the rich decades ago. One day he will recognize the waste his life has been. That will be a very bad day. He could have done so much better.

We must all do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone