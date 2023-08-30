Save America, Vote American

Republicans are going to save America. Democrats are going to save America. Conservatives are going to save America. Liberals are going to save America. The only people that are going to save America are the American people.

The two political factions have been racing each other to see who can destroy America first at the behest of their immensely wealthy political campaign contributors, who never met an American they were not willing to fleece, oppress, exploit and subjugate for their own vulgar aggrandizement.

The American people deserve a hell of a lot better candidates than the servile political sycophants vying to be the next American President to kiss the elitist un-American corporate oligarchy’s ass by empowering them to prey upon we the people with the same callous indifference untreated cancer demonstrates to its human hosts and enrich them at our expense. There shall not be another lesser of two evils president running our nation.

The rich are far beyond rich enough and the American people are well beyond poor enough. The nation has seen the fabric that binds us together stressed to the point of catastrophic failure by political parties ramping up their bases to win an election that everybody but the political parties and their political campaign contributors loses.

Defend liberty, demand equality, define justice, vanquish tyranny and live the American Dream. It really is that simple because the Founding Fathers were the most woke men in the history of the world.

The only difference between the elitist tyrants who sought to oppress, exploit and subjugate our colonial forefathers and the elitist oligarchs, who would emerge to exploit us after our victory over elitist immense wealth authoritarian tyranny, in the American Revolution is the absence of a British accent. Wake the hell up before it is too late, America.

WENDELL WYLAND

Madison Heights

Sad, unnecessary sight

It has been a sad spectacle, something that never should have been necessary. I mean watching people who had spent their lives representing their constituents, Americans all, get arrested for betraying those people and the laws that govern this marvelous country.

Had Mitch McConnell put country before party, Trump would have been impeached and removed from office well before he could have attempted the coup so many got wrapped up in. But Mitch failed twice in his dealings with Trump. And I just wonder why. The only answer I can discern is that he was afraid of those who would destroy the rule of law to satisfy the whims of a dictator.

Now we see the likes of Mark Meadows and Jeffery Clark being arrested and one can only wonder that they are thinking about not only the bleakness of their perspective futures but the damaged or destroyed legacies they spent a lifetime building. Will they continue to try to protect the dictator wannabe or will they truthfully face up to their errors?

The Republicans on the debate stage told me all I wanted to know when they affirmed they’d continue to support Trump even if he was convicted. That said they are not a party respecting and upholding the laws of the nation; they are a cult enamored of a sociopathic narcissist unfit to be anywhere near the levers of political power. It was nice to see Asa Hutchinson withhold his support for Trump but he appeared to be the only one.

Furthermore, all the Republican lies about our country being in decline when virtually all economic data show a dynamic nation leading the planet out of the pandemic just further exemplified that the debaters had little grasp on reality.

We can do better. Re-elect Joe Biden.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Telemedicine depends on Spectrum

In the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, countless aspects of our healthcare system were thrown into uncertainty. Amid the chaos though, one lifeline emerged to keep us afloat: telemedicine. This technology, which brought healthcare into our homes, proved to be a beacon of stability in an otherwise unpredictable world. Even now, with the COVID emergency officially declared over, telemedicine continues to change the way we envision “going to the doctor,” and makes it possible for underserved areas and populations throughout central Virginia to receive quality healthcare. Despite telemedicine’s immense value to those who rely on it, the technology’s future is uncertain.

As a nurse practitioner operating in Big Island, I have firsthand experience with the transformative power of telemedicine. My clinic, Big Island Health and Wellness, has been fortunate enough to have recently been given access to 5G technology. However, many in the area still struggle with poor internet and cell service, a challenge exacerbated by the landscape. Even in my townhouse in Forest, I face connectivity issues, though the promise of fiber and satellite expansion offers hope for the future.

Like any other system that relies on internet access, telemedicine requires spectrum — the invisible highways all around us that make things like phone calls, streaming, and sending information possible. Spectrum is the conduit that carries life-saving data from patients’ wearable devices to healthcare professionals’ screens. It facilitates telehealth consultations, bringing the expertise of specialists into homes miles away from the nearest hospital. And now the Federal Communications Commission has lost its authority to expand or auction any new spectrum, the miraculous medical access that telemedicine has allowed may no longer be possible.

If Congress fails to reauthorize the FCC’s spectrum authority soon, the consequences could be dire. Patient care and outcomes would be severely impacted, telemedicine access would be limited, and the critical communication between healthcare providers and emergency responders could become insecure and unreliable. This isn’t even considering the long-term impacts of a lapse, which would also impede medical research and innovation, slowing our progress in improving patient care.

In my practice, I’ve seen the difference telemedicine can make, especially in underserved areas like Huddleston, where I continue to connect with patients through telehealth and home visits. The expansion of services in Big Island and the potential growth in other areas are testaments to the importance of telemedicine. But without proper support, these advancements are at risk.

At the end of the day, this is not a partisan issue; it is a matter of public health. Spectrum is the backbone of our efforts to provide accessible, high-quality care to all people and the key to next generation 5G technology that takes healthcare even further. As we continue to navigate the challenges of healthcare delivery, let us not lose sight of the tools that have brought us this far. The future of modern healthcare depends on our ability to adapt and innovate, and I urge Congress to support these innovations by reauthorizing spectrum and creating a pipeline of future spectrum. The health of Virginia, and of our country, cannot be ignored any longer.

PHYLLIS COULTER EVERETT

Owner, Sapient Health Services/Big Island Health & Wellness