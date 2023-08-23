Glories of Biden regime exaggerated

Tabony, Harpster, and other writers go to great lengths to convince readers of the glories of the Biden administration. Their words fall on deaf ears. Most Americans recognize that Biden is not only incompetent, but a liar and a traitor to the Constitution he swore to uphold.

Those who know the truth are never moved by letters to the editor that parrot MSM talking points. How many soldiers and citizens will have died as Biden continues to prop up war in Ukraine to cover his family’s criminal business interests in that corrupt country? Blessed are the peacemakers, not the warmongers. But Biden will not stop sending billions of US tax dollars and lethal weapons, so the killing and destruction continue.

Meanwhile, Democrat-run cities wallow in crime and homelessness while flashmobs pilfer stores and the shelters are overrun with illegal immigrants from Biden’s open borders. Tabony’s personal attacks on the intelligence and integrity of patriotic conservatives only shows the weakness of his arguments. When your argument fails to stand on its own merits, attack the people holding opposite views. This may persuade the simple-minded, but those who think critically see the fallacy for what it is.

The lady in front of me at the grocery story illustrates the real story of the Biden administration. She complained loudly to the cashier about the exorbitant price of potatoes, a staple food in her struggling family. When I filled up my gas tank the same day, I paid nearly double the price when Trump was implementing an “America first” agenda.

Gas will soon be over $4 thanks to the Biden regime putting American interests last. And who can afford to finance their first home these days with mortgage rates at their highest levels. We do not need the mainstream media or letters to the editor whitewashing what’s really happening in our country. We see it every time we shop.

Both Biden and Trump are flawed individuals. The big difference is that while Trump is committed to putting America first, Biden is committed to putting the Biden crime family first. How else could his entire clan become millionaires when his only ‘business’ has been politics and influence pedaling for decades?

Oh, the glories of the Biden administration! Thank God it will end soon.

WILLIAM WEGERT

Monroe

How we got here

Even I wasn’t expecting the indictment that Fulton County DA Fani Willis got from the Georgia citizenry. They have indicted Donald Trump and 18 of his accomplices in one criminal enterprise, the attempted stealing of the 2020 Presidential election in Georgia.

Finally, a prosecutor put it all together and a grand jury indicted. It appears that justice is emerging from the ocean of lies spouting from Donald Trump. How many co-conspirators will opt to limit their personal damages by cutting deals with the prosecution? Already, Rudy Giuliani is making noises like he may have to or spend the rest of his life in poverty and/or prison. Very conservative and respected judge J. Michael Luttig has described Donald Trump and his allies and supporters as a “clear and present danger” to our democracy.

How did we get here? The Republican leadership in 1968 advised Richard Nixon to forget facts and reason. They told Nixon that it was much easier for the citizenry to react to emotional inference than to reason. In the years since then, emotional reaction to imaginary wrongs has become the main Republican policy and platform.

Today an incomplete resume for Donald Trump includes 1 attempted coup, 90+ criminal charges, 20+ sexual assault allegations, 4 indictments, 2 impeachments, 6 bankruptcies, 1 convicted company, 1 fake university shutdown w/a $25,000,000 fraud settlement, 1 fake charity shutdown w/a $2,000,000 abuse settlement, 1000’s of lies, and a $5,000,000 sexual abuse verdict. And, oh yes, the overwhelming favorite of the Republican voter.

Now you know what 55 years of not thinking will get you. Our job. Cheer for the prosecutors but work to get out the votes for the folks working to keep America great, Joe Biden and the Congressional Democrats. They have done well for all of us. Even the Republicans.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

A vote for chaos

With apologies to Joni Mitchell, this summer brought the hissing of several indictments. It will probably end at four. Trump is going to be in court a lot for the next couple of years. In Atlanta, there might even be a mug shot. News organizations are going to pay top dollars to get a hold of that.

Trump has vowed to seek retribution. That’s a lot of retribution. How far will he go? If you vote against him in 2024 and he somehow wins, will he come after you? I am a senior; will he take away my social security? You think that is fanciful. I am sure Justice Alito and Thomas could be counted on to come up with some kind of legal reasoning for it.

Of course, all of this is unprecedented. But if you really want unprecedented consider a scenario where Trump is convicted, in jail and is elected President. A recent PBS interview with people at the Iowa County Fair found Trump supporters ok with that. Then it’s going to be a very crowded jail cell.

There will be the secret service there to protect him and the guy who carries the nuclear football and who knows else. If you thought government doesn’t work now, a jailed Trump as President would probably be the end of the Federal government.

And that is probably the whole point. The Republican Party conflates personal freedom with economic freedom. A very weakened Federal government would not tax the rich or regulate business.

Some of you want to elect Trump to make America great again, to return to a time when men where men and women where women and everybody knew their place. Elect him and all you are going to get is chaos.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Extreme right has no answers

The recent Target nonsense shows the censored, fear-driven, restricted world the extreme right wants. Individuals can boycott but any deviation from narrow belief-based public policy pushed on everyone by extremist politicians makes you an enemy of the state? All these attacks from the extreme right “GOP” has now extended to clothing? Women’s fashion has been dysfunctional for decades. Women outside unrealistic “fashion” constraints have sometimes purchased men’s casual items for years. A men’s polo shirt or sweater often offers a better deal compared to a cheesier, overpriced women’s version.

The GOP says they oppose business regulations, then hypocritically help promote anti-business policies which negatively impact job creation, economic growth, and freedom of expression that all businesses have. This shift to officially censor marketing choices, competition, and broader profit streams restricts a free market.

Thinking one court ruling solves all problems, has no unintended consequences and making everyone obey the same narrow, doctrines contradicts the Founder’s desire to keep religion private and the public square neutral. They knew the damage done when deeply rooted 18th century laws persecuted emerging, diverse mostly Christian groups.

A theocracy is never Democratic. Early colonial Massachusetts failed miserably. The Constitution does not create one. Reactionaries drift toward creating a repressive Morality Police existing in places like Iran.

Ancient people, mostly ignorant of the natural world, credited the unexplained to supernatural beings. The unexplained exists but the list is much shorter than it was even 200 years ago. We now know some medical conditions or environmental toxins can generate hallucinations and behavior which appears demon driven. Some extremists ignore those factors to impose their rigid, narrow, reality-denying ideas. Simplistic policies produce one-size-fits-all rules which ignores complicated, real world issues.

Climate and weather aren’t the same thing but climate has never stopped changing on this planet.

The overused, meaningless “woke” now provides a red meat code word for the ill informed.

Gender goes beyond reproductive organs and involves other complex internal bodily systems.

Saying “let the states decide” results in a patchwork of inequality such as now exists in women’s health. Pregnancies and the final product aren’t cookie cutter due to a variety of internal and external factors impacting the mother. Hypocrites on the right now wish to turn around and impose their narrow, absolutist ideas nationally.

Broad brush laws have already put women at risk when told they aren’t “sick enough” to address serious complications including a miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy. Delaying treatment to prevent a dangerous, fast moving, possibly fatal pregnancy-related condition is inhumane. Theology grounded demigod politicians and zealots who dismiss the mother entirely, should stay out of dictating medical choices they don’t understand.

The extremists resist investing in the future. “Tax cuts” mask hidden costs and so called “fees” magically appear. Certain aspects of our economy rank us Third World. Trump’s “best health care ever” never happened. The extreme right looks backwards, seeks revenge, and proliferates fear which stokes a fact denying dictatorship and downplays rapidly changing 21st century issues inconceivable in the 18th century.

Great oceans no longer insulate us and the context of a barely industrial society no longer exists. Jesus was not a nationalistic, angry, vengeful Old Testament messenger. His life radically challenged the ultra conservatives of his day.

Some reactionaries want you to think the Founding Fathers agreed, had all the answers, and we only need to read the Constitution as originally intended. As read by whom?

We live in global, industrial world and going backwards, cherry-picking scripture, whitewashing history, and twisting bias into “facts” isn’t the answer unless you wish to keep repeating history.

E. PAULL

Amherst