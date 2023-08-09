Vote while you still can

Recently Trump joked that a fourth indictment, presumably from Georgia, would insure his election. These indictments did not come from President Biden or the Democratic Party; they came from the legal system itself. Grand juries of regular folks were impaneled, they heard evidence and then they voted on their conclusions. The indictments are aware that you can think anything you like about the 2020 election but if you pick up the phone and start planning, cajoling and pleading with people you are now a conspiracy.

But none of this matters to the MAGA world. Why? Their agenda is too important to be constrained by the niceties of the law. And that agenda includes a healthy dose of Christian Nationalism, no abortions for any reason, a strict adherence to gender norms, very few immigrants and no one under 18 can go to a library on their own.

So, there are going to be trials and some outcomes of these trials could be that Trump loses his liberty. Meanwhile he is running to become President again. I imagine he wishes he could skip that part. Why not proclaim him President because in his mind he has probably won already. In fact, why not make it the new way to become President. Whoever, using lies, conspiracy and subterfuge can gain the Presidency can keep it until somebody else comes along and takes it away. We could play king of the hill for a couple of decades.

Next year we vote again. Could be your last chance to do that so don’t miss out. We, the American people, have to save Democracy again. Considering all our other problems, it is a bit too much to ask. And where is our reward?

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

The Trump defense wearing off

Well, last week for the maybe the tenth time I asked the DOJ to show me the indictment against Donald Trump regarding his actions affecting (causing?) the horror the country experienced on January 6, 2021. And this week Donald Trump, our 45th President, set another unenviable record: he became the first President indicted for trying to interfere with the legal electoral process that removed him from power.

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith had to phrase what he was indicted for in legalistic, provable terms but you and I both know what Donald Trump was doing. He was attempting to destroy our 240-year-old Republic by declaring himself dictator. And you and I both know that he will attempt the same action again if placed in a position to do so. So for those of you who are still defending this treasonous grifter, I only ask why?

You have had over 2.5 years to seek out the truth about the 2020 election. Are you so devoted to this master liar that you would throw your country under the bus for him? If you have answered “Yes” to that, you too can proudly wear the label of “Traitor.”

As for the leadership of today’s Republican Party, there is not a vertebrate among them.

It is the hard-headed stupidity of Representatives like Bob Good that caused the ratings company Fitch to lower their rating on U.S. debt. Bob Good supports default on the U.S. debt if he doesn’t get his way. Now every U.S. borrower will likely have to pay a higher interest rate. And we actually pay him to represent us. He should pay us to tolerate him. Bob Good is good for only one thing: he clearly exhibits we are better off voting Democratic.

We can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Plantation owners sought self-sufficiency

Who really thinks plantation owners taught trades to their enslaved people as a benevolent gesture, a means by which they could uplift themselves someday? Afterall, if these owners cared so deeply about the people they owned, would they even continue to own them? Would they rape and produce enslaved children by their enslaved women? Of course not.

Benevolent instruction is a fairy story.

Plantation owners taught trades to their enslaved people so their operation could be as self-sufficient as possible, so that they could avoid the costs of having to hire free people to do the work of coopers, blacksmiths, cooks, carpenters, grooms, seamstresses, and more.

Enslaved people were taught skills to save their masters money. It’s as simple as that. On the occasion when they were commissioned to work on another plantation, the money they earned went into their masters’ pockets.

It’s all about money. Always has been, always will be.

Sadly, most of these same white people who want to embrace Ron DeSantis’ delusional version of history also fail to recognize the hardship imposed upon working white people by the institution of slavery. Think about it: if you were a white blacksmith or carpenter or cook — what chance would you have of getting hired by a George Washington or a Thomas Jefferson? Not many rich people are ignorant enough to pay to services they can get for free. Indeed, the institution of slavery was the greatest impediment to the emergence of a middle class in the South.

Skilled trades for slaves to help them make their way? Anybody who buys that might also want to buy some oceanfront property in Florida — before it’s all underwater.

DONNA STCLAIR

Forest

Here we go again

The Appomattox library removed several children’s books about diversity and acceptance from their shelves after a parent expressed concerns about these LGBTQ books on display in the children’s section. Last year, the Forest Library removed several LGBTQ books on display near the entrance to the library during PRIDE month after a parent complained.

Virginia public schools have been forced to remove books parents deem inappropriate for children. Unfortunately, this book-banning process has become a national problem. I agree specific material is unsuitable for certain age groups. Who defines what a child or young adult can or cannot see or read? Why are we focusing on books and not banning children from using the internet, watching television, going to the movies, reading magazines, listening to music or playing video games? All of these types of media may contain sexual images, violence, smoking, alcohol use, and, God forbid, may contain someone from the LGBTQ community.

Until a drag queen walks into a school and beats a child to death with a copy of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” is this censorship necessary? When we give a parent the right to dictate what is or isn’t appropriate for a library or school system, we are catering to racists, bigots, homophobes, and transphobes, to name a few; and are perpetuating their ideologies.

Children are resilient. They understand more than we give them credit for. They see firsthand that a classmate has two moms or two dads. They see Tommy, who was in their first-grade class, is now Tammy in their second-grade class. When the child goes home and tells their parents about their day in school, will the parents perpetuate their ideology, or will they foster love and understanding? That’s the true power a parent has.

GABRIELLA MICHELE

Lynchburg