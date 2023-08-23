Dick Whitehead of the Nelson County Historical Society will talk about the life of Parson Robert Rose and his lasting influence on present day Nelson County at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

Rose, who came to the Virginia Colony at age 21, had just been ordained in England. Preaching was his calling, but he developed other areas of expertise, such as surveying, inventing the double canoe for transporting tobacco, and medical treatments. He died at age 47.

Whitehead will describe Rose’s establishment of homes and plantations in Central Virginia, and his continuous movement in undeveloped Virginia. Many of the sites and structures Rose visited or inhabited are still known and in use today and are often listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.