The Amherst County Planning Commission on June 15 voted to recommend approval of a special exception permit for a photography venue and event place for weddings, tea parties and other similar uses at a property in Gladstone.

The 81-acre site at 2409 Riverville Road is zoned Agricultural Residential, A-1. Phyllis Maire, the applicant, said the property is a large, beautiful spacious piece of property.

“I’m hoping that it will be a draw to people,” Maire told the commission.

The property is surrounded by agriculturally-zoned land with a single-family dwelling to the southeast, an old CSX laydown yard to the east and vacant land. Maire proposes to make use of both parcels for the photography venue and special events space; however, she will not be proposing any special events on the lot across the railroad tracks, according to county documents.

“I just love serving people,” Maire said during the June 15 meeting, adding her goal is to bring something unique and nice to the Gladstone area.

The commission’s recommendation of approval, which heads to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, includes a condition that a parking attendant shall direct traffic with events greater than 75 guests.