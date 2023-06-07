The Nelson County Planning Commission was in rare full agreement to recommend denial of a recent Agricultural (A-1) to Industrial (M-2) rezoning request. At its May 24 meeting, the commission voted unanimously against a proposal to rezone a property along River Road to allow an existing building to be used for commercial storage.

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the rezoning and the other proposals from that evening, with the planning commission’s recommendations for approval or denial, at their regular meeting June 13.

Grant Schultz of Regeneration Holdings LLC is proposing to use the 1,488-square-foot building at 1890 River Road as a six-unit multi-tenant storage warehouse, and has no plans for new construction or additions.

Planning and Zoning Director Dylan Bishop told commissioners a rezoning would be required because a “storage warehouse” use is only referenced in the M-2 District, where it’s by-right.

According to Bishop, the building on the 0.2 acre property was constructed in 1952, and has been vacant for some time, and a special use permit for an antique shop, since expired, was approved for the property in 1996.

Schultz has proposed using proffers to eliminate several by-right uses that would come with the rezoning but was not present at the meeting to discuss them with commissioners.

Shipman resident Phil Purvis was the sole public speaker during hearings that evening, telling commissioners he supports property rights, but is against rezonings and special use permits he said are “changing the whole dynamic of the county.”

“I don’t have problems with folks trying to make a living and doing new things but I do have a problem with us changing zoning …” Purvis said.

Commission members also were vocal about their disapproval.

Commissioner Chuck Amante said he might be in favor of rezoning one of the properties at either end of Virginia 6; where the road meets Virginia 151 to the north and U.S. 29 to the south; but that “this is like the definition of spot zoning.”

The property is in Supervisor Ernie Reed’s District, who now serves as the board of supervisors representative to the planning commission. He said he’s been driving past the building many times a week since he moved to the county in 1980, and “there’s nothing that could be interpreted as industrial use along River Road between 151 and 29 …”

Brewery, vacation house permit requests advance

Commissioners unanimously recommended approval of James Ebrahimi’s special use permit request to develop a brewery in the building space between the Blue Ridge Pig restaurant and the Barber Shop in Nellysford.

Ebrahimi told commissioners he’ll be following through on Fred Phillips’ vision, who was granted a special use permit in 2020 for a brewery use in the building, but has since died.

“I’ve always had a dream of having a small brewery and I met Sarah and her father pretty far along in the process,” Ebrahimi said. Sarah Phillips owns the building and has been helping Ebrahimi.

According to his application, the 1,200-square-foot floor plan will be split between production space and a serving space.

Commissioners also recommended approval of James and Nicole Boyer’s special use permit to use a single-family home they own in Afton as a vacation rental. Only Commissioner Robin Hauschner voted against recommending approval.

According to the meeting packet, the Boyers primarily use the house at 333 Sunrise Drive as a second home to visit family in the area and plan to retire there long term The couple intend to rent the house to up to four short-term guests at a time, and family in the area will serve as caretakers when the Boyers are not in town.

Jim Boyer told commissioners he’s received verbal approval from the owners of the adjoining houses, which are currently in use as long-term rentals.

There was a long pause before any commission members took action on the permit. Commissioner Phil Proulx eventually made a motion to recommend approval, first saying, “There’s a lot of reservation about vacation rental properties right now. It isn’t anything personal or to do with this property.”