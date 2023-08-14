A public hearing is set for 7 p.m. on the Piney River Solar Project, a proposed 50-megawatt solar panel facility on Virginia 150 in Amherst County in close proximity to the Nelson County border.

The Amherst County Planning Commission is holding the hearing on the special exception request. The commission in March denied a previous version of the proposal. Energix Renewables, the applicant, revised the plans to take up less acreage.

Energix Renewables representatives were available at the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail at the Amherst-Nelson border on Aug. 9 to meet with anyone interested in learning more about the Piney River Solar Project. Shawn Hershberger, project developer, said the goal is to raise awareness about the revised application and answer questions as the special exception use application comes back for the public hearing process.

Hershberger said less land is being used and a fixed-tilt system for the panels allows them to be placed closer together and maximize the site’s output. “Doing that, we were able to carve down the amount of acreage we have to use to hit our 50-megawatt requirement,” he said.

According to Hershberger, anyone on the railway trail, driving on Virginia 151 near the site or living near it, won’t see the panels because of the natural lay of the land and extensive buffering the company is pursuing.

“We love this site,” Hershberger said during a walk on the rail about 200 feet away from where the panels are proposed. “It’s uniquely positioned from this type of use. From a viewshed perspective, you can’t find a more naturally hidden site than this one. We feel extremely confident about the project we laid out, especially with the changes we were able to incorporate over the last couple of months.”

The panels at a maximum will be 12 feet tall, he said, and the site’s features include a manmade berm that also will help screen it. “It’s physically impossible to see this panel from here,” he said from a spot on the trial about 200 feet away.

Hershberger said the company tried to exceed the requirements in the zoning ordinance where possible.

“We believe that it’s always a best practice to exceed what the expectations are,” Hershberger said. “What we believe will happen is after this is built people won’t know it is there. All it will do is generate renewable, clean energy with panels made by U.S. manufacturers and be a consistent taxpayer and neighbor and member of Amherst County.”