The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Bookmobile is making regular stops at several locations in Nelson County on the second and fourth Fridays of every month.

“It’s incredibly important for people to get access to library services,” Library Director David Plunkett said in a JMRL news release. “The Bookmobile is a perfect way for the library to meet families where they are.”

JMRL’s Bookmobile operates as a full library branch. Bookmobile patrons can:

Sign up for a library card.

Browse 1,500-2,000 items on board.

Place holds online and pick them up at a designated Bookmobile stop.

Request materials on particular subjects.

Check out materials for one month and renew for an additional month.

Return Bookmobile materials to any JMRL location or book drop.

Scheduled stops in Nelson County:

2nd Friday of month11 a.m. — 12 p.m. The Ski Barn (45 Beech Grove Road, Roseland)

12:15 — 1:15 p.m. Stoney Creek Golf Clubhouse (1354 Stoney Creek W, Nellysford)

1:30 — 2:30 p.m. Rockfish Valley Comm. Center (190 Rockfish School Lane, Afton)

2:45 — 3:45 p.m. Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department (11100 Rockfish Valley Highway, Afton).

4th Friday of month11 — 11:45 a.m. Gladstone Volunteer Fire Department (8786 Richmond Highway, Gladstone,)

12:30 — 1:15 p.m. Piney River Trailhead, Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail (3124 Patrick Henry Highway, Piney River)

1:30 — 2:15 p.m. Roseland Rescue Squad (7745 Patrick Henry Highway, Roseland)

3:00 — 4:45 p.m. Faber Volunteer Fire Department (8207 Irish Road, Faber)

For the full schedule of Bookmobile stops across the JMRL service area, visit jmrl.org/bookmobile.