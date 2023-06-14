Renaissance Ridge, LLC announced June 2 it will be proceeding with the Renaissance Ridge housing development in Nellysford without the use of $600,000 in Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) funding the project received in 2021.

“Renaissance Ridge, a Nelson County housing development that incorporates high-quality design, sustainable construction and community connectivity, is continuing towards breaking ground in early fall,” Renaissance Ridge, LLC said in a June 2 news release.

The company is partnering with nonprofit Nelson County Community Development Foundation (NCCDF) to attract funding, and NCCDF was awarded $600,000 in March 2021 for the first phase of the project as part of a $24 million statewide rollout of Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans under former Gov. Ralph Northam.

The first phase of the project was at that time the construction of 60 housing units along the western side of Virginia 151 just south of Tuckahoe Antiques. Twenty of those units were to be dedicated workforce housing targeted at families with household incomes of less than 80% of the average median income (AMI). The grant funding would have been used to offset housing payments for those 20 units.

A second phase was planned to add another 60 units with 20 units dedicated to workforce housing. A third and final phase was planned to add 45 units with 15 dedicated to workforce housing, for a total of 165 units in the development.

“Since that time, the scope of the project has evolved to the extent that the scoring for the grants has changed significantly as has the timing. As a result, DCHD along with the Renaissance Ridge team have decided that the best thing is to reapply for funds in the near future once all the permits are in place.

“In the meantime, Renaissance Ridge and NCCDF have identified other funding entities that are interested in supporting the workforce model in Nelson, with hopes of increasing the number of workforce units significantly.”

Asked how many units are in the current plan, NCCDF Executive Director Margaret Clair in a June 2 email said she’s not sure how many there will be, but that “we have always been committed to 25 to 30% of the units to sell to households who meet the income requirements [less than 80% AMI] and who live or work in Nelson.”

According to the release, “the mission of Renaissance Ridge is to develop an intergenerational housing community made up of workforce and market-rate custom cottages and homes, maximizing open green space and livable sustainability.”