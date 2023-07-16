The Nelson County Board of Supervisors made good on a promise to seek changes for the families of private officers killed in the line of duty, unanimously passing a resolution July 11 to recognize slain Wintergreen Police Officer Mark Christopher “Chris” Wagner II and request amendments.

Wagner was killed June 16 while responding to a call about an assault within the Wintergreen community. Per Virginia code, Wagner’s service to a private police department does not qualify his family for the one-time $100,000 payment awarded to the surviving spouse and dependents of a public officer killed in the line of duty.

A fundraiser organized by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and Wintergreen Police Chief Dennis Russell has raised $120,030 for Wagner’s family as of July 13.

The resolution supervisors approved during the meeting honors Wagner and requests an amendment to the Line of Duty Act, which entitles state officers’ beneficiaries to the payment “in gratitude for and in recognition of his [the officer’s] sacrifice on behalf of the people of the Commonwealth,” but excludes private police officers.

Supervisors’ resolution calls upon the General Assembly to amend the Code of Virginia to afford private police officers the benefits available under the Line of Duty Act, and will be delivered to Nelson’s representatives in the General Assembly.

“We recently lost one of our own in Nelson County in the line of duty, Mr. Chris Wagner. He was serving up in Wintergreen and of course in the line of duty he lost his life. As a result, we, as a board, want to honor him and his service to this community. It is also important that we as a locality look to see how we can improve situations that arise ...” Board Chair Jesse Rutherford said.

“I have spoken to Sen. Mark Peake as well as Del. Ellen Campbell and they’re working together with their respective majority heads … to accomplish the proper legislation to see that this is changed,” he added, calling the resolution a “no-brainer.”

“... Officer Wagner joined the Wintergreen Police Department in August of 2020 and diligently served the Wintergreen Community with honor and commitment …” Supervisor Ernie Reed read.

The resolution acknowledges private police officers’ responsibility for the prevention and detection of crime and the enforcement of penal laws, and their exposure to the same risks of injury or death as other officers employed by Virginia police departments and sheriff’s offices.

“Now therefore, be it resolved, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors hereby honors Officer Mark Christopher Wagner II of Wintergreen Police Department for his heroism and honorable service to the citizens of Wintergreen and the County, for whom he made the ultimate sacrifice …” Reed read.