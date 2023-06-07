The Nelson County Service Authority will hold a public hearing next week about a proposed 15% increase to its water and sewer rates. Community members can share their input June 15 at 8:30 a.m. at the Service Authority Administrative Building located at 620 Cooperative Way in Arrington.

Effective July 1, Lovingston, Schuyler and Gladstone customers who currently pay a monthly $42 base service fee for water and a $60.60 base service fee for sewer can expect to pay $48.30 per month for water service and $69.70 for sewer service with the proposed rate increases.

Customers on the Wintergreen Mountain System who currently pay $46 per month for water and $60.60 per month for sewer service will start paying $52.90 per month for water and $69.70 for sewer.

According to Service Authority Office Manager Jennifer Fitzgerald, the authority has about 90 yard hydrants throughout its system, the majority in Wintergreen. Fees for individually metered yard hydrant use are also proposed to increase 15%.

Lovingston, Schuyler and Gladstone customers who currently pay $42 per 4,000 gallons for yard hydrant use will see that cost increase to $48.30 per 4,000 gallons. Wintergreen customers who pay $46 per 4,000 gallons for yard hydrant service are proposed to start paying $52.90 per 4,000 gallons.

In a June 1 email, Fitzgerald said the service authority last increased water rates in 2019 and its last sewer rate increase was in 2021. She explained the 2021 sewer increase was associated with debt from the Wintergreen Wastewater Treatment and Schuyler Wastewater Treatment Plant infrastructure projects.

Fitzgerald said increases this fiscal year have instead been “unforeseen.”

“All vendors and suppliers of parts, chemicals, gasoline, meters, grinder pumps, etc. are charging more for their products, delivery and services. The cost of everything has increased by 15-20%.

The cost of doing business is unpredictable at this time,” Fitzgerald wrote. The authority’s electrical costs have increased more than 15% after its electrical supplier raised its power cost adjustment.

She added the service authority operates on revenue from customers and does not receive tax dollars.