Nelson County Sheriff David Hill has officially announced his reelection bid for another four-year term. He faces former Nelson Patrol Supervisor Mark Embrey in the Nov. 7 election, and both candidates are running as independents.

Hill addressed voters via a live video on his campaign Facebook page Sunday.

“Serving as your sheriff of Nelson County is a continued honor and privilege. Since being elected as your sheriff in 2015 my goal has remained to represent each and every citizen of Nelson County in the best and most professional manner possible,” Hill said.

In the 2015 election, Hill won 45% of the vote against another Independent, a Republican and a Democrat. In 2019, Hill garnered 55% of votes against Republican challenger Daniel Jones.

“The sheriff serves each and every citizen and should not be beholden to any political party or other public officials holding office, so I am seeking a third term as a true Independent candidate,” Hill said in the video.

Hill grew up in Nelson County, graduated from Nelson County High School, holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Ferrum College and a master’s degree in education from Lynchburg College, now the University of Lynchburg. He served as a deputy for the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office from 2004 until 2007 and then worked as a deputy with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. Hill served as a narcotics investigator with Amherst County from 2008 until 2010.

Hill has also worked as a school counselor at Rockfish River Elementary School and Tye River Elementary School.

He is married to Lindsey Hill and they have two daughters, ages three and five.

In an email to the Nelson County Times, Hill wrote: "Just like the students and families that I have worked with over the years within law enforcement, through coaching, and working with the school system, I want a safer world for them and hope for the best; the youth are our future and we must protect them.

In his video address, Hill said “crime rates, illegal drug activities, public safety, a rise in domestic abuse, and an uncertain future for our youth” are the reasons he’s seeking a third term.

“There is an evolving and rising crisis of criminal activity throughout our commonwealth. With your assistance, we have made positive strides over the last seven years in fending off these activities in Nelson County and your sheriff’s office is now a much more professional, better trained and more responsive agency than it was when we started our journey in 2016,” Hill said.

“In the coming weeks I will discuss promises made, promises kept and the future of our agency. You will not hear me casting aspersions against any other candidates or their records. Our record of success and accomplishments should say everything.”

Hill said hiring practices and standards have evolved since he first took office in 2016 and he believes the agency now employs the “most dedicated, honorable and professional deputies in the agency’s history.”

Hill noted deputy pay increases since he took office, from entry-level deputies earning $13.70 an hour in 2016 to the current entry-level pay of $22.12 an hour. Asked about staffing, he said the department has had three deputies graduate from basic law enforcement school since last year and another deputy currently is in attending the local academy.

He said his priorities for the next four years include recruiting, training and retaining "the most highly qualified individuals with the funding provided by our Commonwealth and Board of Supervisors;" continuing to build upon current policies and procedures, working to improve staff mental health and phsyical well-being, and increasing community involvement.

Hill also aims to add additional investigator positions "once our staffing levels reach a comfortable level," and seek funding for a traffic enforcement deputy position "to primarily work areas of traffic safety concern."

"Currently, deputies often work selective traffic enforcement on their 'off-duty' days, which is funded by grants. Our primary duty is to answer calls for service and serve the courts, but we do our best to also address traffic safety concerns when available," Hill wrote.

He said in the video post: “We do not claim to be a perfect agency, but we are constantly improving and evolving to better serve you and the public.”