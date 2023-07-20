A former Nelson County employee has been arrested and charged with more than a dozen sex-related counts, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Raymond Uttaro, 64, of Shipman, has been charged with two counts each of rape; sexual abuse of a child under 15 years of age; carnal knowledge of a child between ages 13 to 15; and use of or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony; and one count each of abduction with the intent to extort money or for immoral purpose; production, publication, sale or financing of child pornography, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Other charges include use of a communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children, and display of child pornography or grooming video or materials to a child; three counts of forcible sodomy; and four courts each of object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery, and distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18.

The sheriff's office said the department conducted an investigation regarding an alleged child sexual assault which led to an arrest in the 8000 block of Laurel Road in Shipman, near Brownings Cove Road.

Uttaro was terminated from his role as the Nelson County Emergency Services Coordinator in March 2012 after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor embezzlement charge. He also served as the county’s animal control supervisor.

In early 2011, Uttaro admitted to keeping a $1,200 television that had been donated to the emergency services center. He voluntarily entered a plea agreement on the charge for a sentence of four days in jail, a fine of $1,200 and 100 hours of community service.

Uttaro is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, the sheriff's office said.