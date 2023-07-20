A Shipman woman has pleaded guilty to three felony charges related to a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred in January.

Tracy Ann Giles, 38, appeared in Nelson County Circuit Court on Tuesday, pleading guilty to one count each of DUI manslaughter, DUI maiming and driving with a suspended license.

According to Nelson County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Erik Laub, Virginia State Police and the Nelson County Dispatch Center received a call at 7:38 p.m. Jan. 2 about a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 29 near the Colleen Exxon station. When officers responded to the scene, they found a small Chevrolet hatchback with heavy front end damage in the entrance to Colleen Road, which intersects with U.S. 29.

Laub told the court a Chevrolet Impala was parked on the grass shoulder just south of the hatchback. He said there was so much damage to the Impala all three occupants of the vehicle were pinned inside, including Giles behind the wheel, and it took almost three hours to get them all out. Giles’ front-seat passenger, Elizabeth Ariel Simmons, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the hatchback was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center for life-threatening abdominal injuries from the crash.

Giles' second passenger, riding in the vehicle’s backseat, also was injured and told authorities at the scene both he and Giles had smoked marijuana a “little while ago,” Laub said.

Officers observed “jittery and spastic motions” and dilated pupils in Giles, who was later taken to the medical center for her injuries.

Laub said surveillance obtained from the Colleen Exxon showed the Impala closely following another vehicle as it approached the stop sign at the Arrington Road intersection with U.S. 29, which sits directly across from the gas station. That vehicle made the turn onto U.S. 29 without incident.

Giles, driving the Impala, then failed to stop at the stop sign and continued through the crossover, also failing to yield in the crossover, and it was struck on the passenger side by the hatchback driving southbound, Laub said. He added it's likely the driver of the hatchback didn't even see Giles crossing before impact.

Laub also told the court Simmons' brother would have testified to riding in the vehicle about 10 to 15 minutes before the crash. He exited the vehicle after observing Giles’ “crazy” driving behavior and would testify he saw Giles drift into the opposite lane of traffic and drive off the side of the road. He refused to get back in the vehicle and urged his sister to also exit the vehicle but she did not.

Laub said authorities obtained a blood sample from the defendant at her hospital intake that indicated THC and a lower level of methamphetamine in Giles’ bloodstream. An expert would have testified Giles’ blood sample indicated the use of methamphetamine hours before the crash.

The expert also would have interpreted Giles’ driving behavior, and the symptoms authorities observed in her at the crash site, as consistent with the compound effects of both substances, Laub said.

Giles' sentencing is set for Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. in Nelson County Circuit Court.