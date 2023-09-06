Nelson County’s comprehensive plan rewrite in the works has been a relatively quiet process for the last year-and-a-half.

A series of public workshops saw moderate community attendance, and meetings every other month between the board of supervisors and planning commission have drawn a handful of community members in regular attendance.

A public open house on the full draft plan Aug. 29 was neither quiet nor sparsely attended.

Some 150 people filled the Nelson Center auditorium for consultants’ presentation about the plan. A question-and-answer session after the presentation broke down into shouting.

Representatives from the Berkley Group, a Bridgewater consulting firm, ended forum-style questions after an audience member asked how much of the Nelson plan is recycled from its work with other jurisdictions, and how much the county is paying the firm.

“I think most people feel shortchanged,” Nellysford resident Lydia Tobitsch said after the event.

“And now I think a lot of people are kind of concerned, even if we do have an opinion and we voice that opinion, they’re just going to do what they want to do anyways …,” she said, referencing the end to the Q&A session.

“We’re all happy about where we live, we don’t want it to turn into Crozet,” Tobitsch added.

Virginia localities must have a comprehensive plan and review it every five years. Nelson County’s current comprehensive plan was adopted in 2002 and last updated in 2014. A long-range planning document, comprehensive plans are meant to serve as a guide for future growth and development, and are intended to influence county policy, decision-making and updates to the zoning and subdivision ordinances.

Tobitsch helped organize a recent community public forum about the comprehensive plan and the county’s consideration of an Urban Development Area (UDA) designation for Nellysford. The event was an opportunity for many community members to express their concerns about traffic, growth and development along the Virginia 151 corridor to Ernie Reed, the Central District representative on the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, and the district’s Nelson County Planning Commissioner member Robin Hauschner.

Reed told community members at the Aug. 4 public forum a Nellysford UDA could help calm traffic, and create opportunities to expand bike and pedestrian infrastructure in the area.

However, Nelson County Planning and Zoning Director Dylan Bishop made an announcement earlier during the Aug. 29 open house with an update to the UDA process that drew applause from the crowd.

“First, if you have not heard already, we did decide to withdraw the application for the technical assistance grant for the Nellysford area growth management plan,” Bishop said.

“So in this way, we can take time to work with the public on education and outreach and potentially reapply in the future when we know that we have public support for something like that. That said, there are still no UDA or Urban Development Area designations planned for this comprehensive plan update — I just want to make that clear — for Nellysford or Lovingston.”

Later, Berkeley Group Principal Planner Catherine Redfearn described the comprehensive plan as a roadmap for the future of the county: “It says ‘where do we want to be in 20 years? And how are we going to get there?’”

Planner Chris Musso outlined plan chapters addressing land use, transportation, housing, natural and cultural resources, the local economy and community services. A final chapter in the plan, the implementation chapter, lists strategies to achieve the goals from each chapter.

During the Q&A, Nellysford resident Stephen Bayne read excerpts from a “citizens’ revision” of the draft plan page about Nellysford page 44, Chapter 3 of the plan), which he said a group of concerned citizens had submitted to replace the draft page.

The citizens’ revision removes “duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes,” “apartments,” “live-work units,” “hotels and lodging,” “business and employment” and “institutional uses” from the list of primary land use types for Nellysford, and adds “agriculture” and and “senior living facility” to the list.

Redfearn said the groups has received the edits, which will be considered by the board of supervisors and planning commission at a Sept. 28 work session. At that meeting, the group will consider public feedback and any comments from the Virginia Department of Transportation after its review of the plan.

The planning commission and the board of supervisors will also need to hold separate public hearings on the plan before adoption, which Musso estimated will happen in late fall or winter.

To view the full draft of the Nelson 2042 Comprehensive Plan online and to leave a comment, visit nelson2042.com and click the blue text in the orange banner. To view presentations and minutes from the planning commission and board of supervisors’ work sessions, click “Document Library” in the top right corner.