The Nelson Governors football team kicked off the new season with a 28-14 home win over Randolph-Henry on Aug. 25.

Colton Baker tossed three touchdown passes in the victory. Nelson (1-0) matched its win total from last season and looked much improved on offense after failing to score 21 points in eight of its 10 games last season.

After going 1-9 in the 2022 season, the Governors are looking for more success in Jack Baker’s second season as head coach. The Statesmen picked up a 19-6 win over Nelson in last year’s season opener in Charlotte Court House. After suffering five shutout losses and three more in which they put up just six points in 2021, the Govs scored about two touchdowns per game last season and were competitive in a handful of contests, including the opener against Randolph-Henry.

The Statesmen had made it two straight victories over Nelson but the Governors had a previous win in the series, back in 2019. That year was one of the most successful for the Governors, who finished with four wins, and this year’s bunch is looking for a return to that level after picking up just one win each in the last three seasons.

Nelson, which is in search of its first winning record since 2002, snapped a six-game losing streak heading into Friday’s contest.

The Governors host Mountain View (Quicksburg) on Sept. 2.