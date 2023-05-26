Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Appomattox pitching held the Nelson Governors in check in the teams’ two regular-season meetings. The Raiders baseball team allowed just one run each in two victories. But on Thursday, the Governors took advantage of the opportunities those ACHS arms presented them.

In Region 2C quarterfinal matchup of Dogwood District foes in Appomattox, Nelson pulled off the upset of the reigning Class 2 state champion Raiders (14-5).

NCHS (14-8) broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning, when Caleb Thompson singled with one out to drive in Kevin Knight. Knight recorded a leadoff single, moved up when George Knight was hit by a pitch and then took third on Marshall Garrison’s sacrifice bunt.

The Govs scored one more in the frame on a fielder’s choice, and tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth.

Mike Fitzgerald tossed 6⅔ innings to pick up the win, giving up one run (unearned) on four hits, walking one and fanning four. George Knight ended the game with a strikeout.

Kevin Knight went 3 for 3 with an RBI to lead Nelson at the plate. Trey Shrock went 2 for 2 for the Raiders, and Evan Carwile was responsible for Appomattox’s lone run on his single that tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the third.

Nelson will either host Martinsville or travel to Patrick County for the semifinals (date and time to be announced).