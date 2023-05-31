Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In Stuart, Nelson County went ahead in the first two frames, but Patrick County put together a two-out rally and scored five runs in bottom of the second inning to take the lead for good in the Region 2C semifinals.

Cougars runners reached on a walk and single to start the frame, and Mike Fitzgerald looked like he might wiggle out of trouble by inducing a flyout and recording a strikeout. But Jai Penn jumpstarted the offense with two outs.

His RBI single got Patrick County within 3-2, and the Cougars (20-4) pulled ahead to stay by scoring twice on two errors on the same play. Tucker Swalls — who threw a complete game in which he surrendered one earned run, walked two and fanned six — capped the scoring for the game on his two-run triple.

Ty Mauer led the Govs at the plate by going 1 for 4 with a triple and run scored. Fitzgerald surrendered two earned runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out four in his five-inning start.

NCHS ends its season at 14-9, a mark that includes an upset victory over the 2022 Class 2 state champion Appomattox in the Region 2C quarterfinals last week.