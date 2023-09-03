The Nelson Governors football team continued its strong start to the season with a second consecutive win by double digits in a 27-6 win over Mountain View (Quicksburg) on Sept. 1.

Nelson (2-0), which surpassed its win total from last season, will look to make it three wins in a row on Sept. 8 when the Govs travel to Farmville to face Prince Edward.

Nelson defeated Randolph-Henry 28-14 to open the season, its first opening-night win in four years and the second victory under second-year coach Jack Baker.

The last time the Govs started 2-0 was in 2007. They’ve done so only one other time in the 21st Century (in 2002).

A win in Week 3 against Prince Edward County would give Nelson its first 3-0 start since 1988, when it started the season 6-0.

Cumberland comes calling in Week 4, a team that has won just twice since the start of the 2017 season. So there’s a chance Nelson could start the season 4-0.