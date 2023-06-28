Athletes at Nelson County High School recently were named to the all-region first and second teams in Region 2C and first and second teams in the Dogwood District.
First team (region)SOFTBALL
Ambyre Taylor – Pitcher
GIRLS SOCCER
Clara Moldenhauer – Midfielder
Laney Harvey – At Large
BOYS SOCCER
Nathan Manthey – Forward
OUTDOOR TRACK
Hunter Garrett – Pole Vault
Second team (region)BASEBALL
Ty Mauer – At Large
GIRLS SOCCER
Erin Hatfield – Midfielder
Raelyn Allen – Defender
BOYS SOCCER
Jack Winter – Midfielder
Wyatt Muller – Defender
First team (Dogwood)SOFTBALL
Ambrye Taylor – Pitcher
GIRLS SOCCER
Laney Harvey – Forward
Clara Moldenhauer – Midfielder
Erin Hatfield – Midfielder
Raelyn Allen – Defender
BOYS SOCCER
Nathan Manthey – Forward
Jack Winter – Midfielder
Wyatt Muller – Defender
Alex Raynes – Keeper
Cayden Torres – At Large
OUTDOOR TRACK
Orlando Brown – 300M Hurdles
Tre Terry – Long Jump
Hunter Garrett – Pole Vault
Second team (Dogwood)BASEBALL
Michael Fitzgerald – First Base
Ty Mauer – Catcher
SOFTBALL
Kaleigh Critzer – Catcher
GIRLS SOCCER
Adele Moldenhauer – Midfielder
Mary Jo Allen – Midfielder
Lily Perry – Defender
Annelise Tabor – Defender
Candace Fitzgerald – Keeper
BOYS SOCCER
Carson Becerra – Forward
Carson Faust – Midfielder
Christian Proctor – Defender
Matthew Shannon – At Large