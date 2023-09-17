The Nelson County High School varsity football team continued its unbeaten streak with a 49-6 blowout win over Cumberland on Sept. 15.

Four days after scoring 30 unanswered points to take down Prince Edward, the Govs put up its highest offensive rout of the season. The team is off to a start unlike any other in the county in the last 35 years.

The Governors beat Cumberland 20-16 in 2021 and earned a 42-0 blowout win last season. The 1988 team won its first six games of the season. Whether Jack Baker's squad gets to that point remains to be seen, but these Govs are much improved after back-to-back 1-9 seasons.

Nelson enters Dogwood District play with Chatham and William Campbell as the first two contests.