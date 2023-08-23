The Nelson Governors varsity football team kicks off the new season Aug. 25 with a home game against Randolph-Henry.

After going 1-9 last season, the Governors are looking for more success in Jack Baker's second season as head coach. The Statesmen picked up a 19-6 win over Nelson in last year's season opener in Charlotte Court House.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. in Lovingston.

The Nelson boys and girls cross country teams also are competing at an Aug. 30 meet at Angler’s Park in Danville against Dan River, Altavista, Appomattox County, Chatham, Gretna and William Campbell.

Nelson Govs football schedule

Aug. 25: vs. Randolph-Henry

Sept. 1: vs. Mountain View (Quicksburg)

Sept. 8: at Prince Edward

Sept. 15: at Cumberland

Sept. 22: at Chatham*

Sept. 29: at William Campbell*

Oct. 6: vs. Appomattox*

Oct. 13: at Dan River*

Oct. 20: vs. Gretna*

Oct. 27: at Altavista*

Nov. 3: Bye

*District game

Note: All game start times are 7 p.m.