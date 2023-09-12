After weather caused its Sept. 8 game to be suspended, the Nelson Governors varsity football team three days later clinched its third win of the season against Prince Edward.

The emotional win on Sept. 11 puts the Govs at 3-0, the team’s best start since the 1988 season. The victory, the first road game of the 2023 campaign, also marks the first three-win season since 2019. The roster consists mostly of juniors and seniors, many of whom now have a better understanding of the sport and of second-year Jack Baker’s schemes.