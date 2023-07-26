Blue Ridge Life co-founder Tommy Stafford announced Monday he is withdrawing from the race for the West District seat on the Nelson County Board of Supervisors.

Stafford issued a statement to the Nelson County Times and on social media:

“This hasn’t been an easy election. I was truly touched by the level of support that erupted, and how quickly voters rallied to collect signatures to put my name on the ballot. We were literally days from leaving for our annual summer vacation when numerous people pleaded with me to run against the incumbent in my district. Running for office in a local race in 2023 was never on my Bingo card until it was. In spite of numerous logistical challenges and time constraints, the petition drive was fast and furious and it worked,” Stafford said.

“Within a matter of weeks, it became abundantly clear that a political solution to a societal problem infecting our local governance would have little beneficial impact. Beyond that, running as an independent afforded me little immunity to the forces of political tribalism that are unfortunately very alive and well. I won’t be a part of that.”

Stafford added: “My identity is not rooted in how I vote or what colors I wear. It is rooted in who I am and how I live my life. Nothing matters to me more than my life as a husband and my role as a father to my two children. Life moves swiftly and time is precious. Staying in this political campaign would take me away from the very people I love and cherish the most. To me, that’s not winning.

“As honored as I was to have gotten on the ballot in the most unlikely of circumstances, my heart is ultimately with my family, our farm, and the wonderful people who enrich our lives in this beautiful place we call home. May these mountains heal us.”

Republican incumbent David Parr will face Independent Mark Franklin for the West District Supervisor seat in the Nov. 7 election.