Life-size bronze statues of Earl Hamner Jr., creator of “The Waltons,” and Jimmy Fortune, formerly of the Statler Brothers and now touring solo nationally, will be unveiled July 8 at the Nelson County Historical Society’s Oakland Museum.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. July 8 at the museum, located at 5365 Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.

Kami Cotler, who played the youngest Walton, Elizabeth, and Michael McGreevey, an actor and writer on the show and a co-producer of a documentary on Hamner, will speak at the event.

Cotler, a prominent cast member of “The Homecoming” and “The Waltons” beginning at age 6, and who lived in Nelson County and taught in the county’s school system, arranged for other cast members to produce a video expressing their memories of Hamner. It will be shown at the unveiling.

Hamner, a Schuyler native, died in 2016. He would have turned 100 years on July 10.

Fortune and family members will be present for the unveiling. The singer will speak about his relationship with Hamner.

Musician Eddie Witt, a former coach and teacher in the Nelson County Public Schools, will speak about Fortune’s place in the history of music in the United States.

The museum will also premiere exhibits on Hamner and “Rhythms Past and Present,” honoring Fortune and other prominent local musicians with photos, biographies and videos of interviews and performances. The exhibits will be opened to the public at 1 p.m. following the unveiling. The musical heritage exhibit is partially funded by a grant from Bama Works, a charitable foundation of the Dave Matthews Band.

Also on the evening of July 8, Fortune, his cousins D.D. and Tommy and his Nelson County musician friends Joey Davis and Benny Dodd will headline a concert at the Nelson Heritage Center in Arrington featuring numerous local musicians who played with Fortune in their younger days. Tickets to the concert have sold out.

Lyndon Cook, a retired college professor and longtime fan of Fortune’s, commissioned the statues by Stan Watts, a noted artist and sculptor. One of Watts’ most famous pieces is entitled, “To Lift a Nation,” and is taken from the famous photo of New York City firefighters raising a flag over the collapsed World Trade Center.

Funding for the statue of Hamner was donated by the Chris and Andrea Lee family, and Steve and Annie Zolman donated the statue of Fortune.

When Cook approached Fortune to propose the statue, Fortune said he would allow it if Cook would also commission a statue of Hamner, with whom he became close after being asked to appear in and sing in a video documentary on Hamner’s life called “Storyteller.”

Behind-the-scenes footage of Fortune singing “Virginia Dreams” and “How Great Thou Art” at the old Hamner home and Schuyler Baptist Church will be shown in the museum exhibit, as will a video of Michael Learned and Hamner talking about “The Waltons.”