Nelson County High School’s graduating class of 2023 celebrated an achievement Friday unlike any graduating class before them.

Co-salutatorian Kira Tuttle told family, friends and neighbors filling bleachers at the high school’s football field, “When our freshman year was cut short due to COVID, I think it’s safe to say that many of us felt anxious about what the future held. We didn’t know when or if we’d be returning to school or what school would look like when we did come back.

“I remember my Algebra II teacher specifically telling my class she’d see us on Monday for our unit test because COVID probably wasn’t a big deal, when that Friday actually ended up being the last time any of us saw each other for almost a year,” Tuttle said.

Honor graduate Ethan Holm summed up that unprecedented four years for his classmates: freshman year cut short by COVID-19 in March, sophomore year virtual, junior year masked and socially distanced, and finally, “this year has been our first but last normal year of high school.”

But speakers talked about the conclusion of those difficult four years with humor, victory, grace and gratitude.

“The class of 2023 is nothing if not strong-willed, spirited, and most of all resilient,” Tuttle said.

Valedictorian Sophia Ogilvie finished her high school career with a 5.132 GPA, and reflected on the positives that came from adversity.

“...[I] think we are all better for having lived through the pandemic during high school. One of the most valuable lessons we learned during high school was resilience. The pandemic taught us to be flexible and adapt to all of the new situations we were faced with.”

Ogilvie also said her class' temporary separation gave them a greater appreciation for each other.

“We live in a country that is extremely divided right now, but we have created a community. Even though there is division in just about every other aspect of our lives, we created a school community in which everyone is treated with dignity and respect,” she said.

School Board Chair Shannon Powell said to a class headed for college, trade school, military service, and the workforce: “The class of 2023 showed us what school pride and spirit looked like, how to give back to your community, and most importantly what excelling looks like in the academics, in the arts, in the athletics and career technical programs and contests and students who are already out in the workforce.

“You are an incredibly accomplished class, but most importantly you’re people making a difference everyday.”

Matthew Drumheller tied with Tuttle for valedictorian, both students earning a 5.0 GPA. His message to his classmates was to continue persevering; “You make your own path.”

At the end of his speech, he addressed the crowd surrounding him.

“You are unique because you are Nelson County. This beautiful community has built you, or at least it has me. From the western regions of Montebello with Crabtree Falls, to the eastern area of Schuyler and its quarries. To the top of Afton mountain and its vineyards, to Gladstone in the south with the James River and at the heart of this community, this county, is its school, situated in Lovingston with the beautiful mountains watching over us. I ask you to stop and look around and see the greatness surrounding you today.”