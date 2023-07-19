Automated speed enforcement could crack down on high volumes of motorists speeding through Nelson County school zones, but the board of supervisors is divided on whether speed cameras are the right solution. Community members can have their say on the proposal at a public hearing Sept. 12.

The board saw a presentation from traffic safety company Blue Line Solutions July 11, explaining the results of its five-day speed study.

Blue Line Solutions collected traffic counts with radar devices in three Nelson school zones — along U.S. 29 past the Nelson Middle and High School complex and Tye River Elementary School, and along Virginia 151 past Rockfish River Elementary School — on five weekdays in late September and early October 2022.

Of the 9,512 vehicles that passed through the NMS and NCHS school zone when warning lights were flashing (between 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 3:15 to 4 p.m.) that week, 4,443 — or 47% — of all drivers were recorded traveling more than 10 miles-per-hour over the speed limit.

Blue Line Solutions reported 11% of motorists through the RRES zone and 23% of motorists through the TRES zone during those times were traveling at least 11 miles-per-hour over the posted speed limit.

Those speeding drivers would be issued a $100 fine with Blue Line Solutions technology, which the company’s regional sales manager Greg Hogston said uses a single-beam-per-lane speed detection lidar device, fixed to a stationary pole, to capture individual vehicles’ speeds.

Hogston explained the violation must be approved by a law enforcement officer and is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle, who can contest it on the company’s website or in general district court if they weren’t driving the vehicle.

“This is a force multiplier, you don’t have to put fuel in it, you don’t have to put tires on it. It’s continuously sitting there watching this one problem. It’s a non-biased means of enforcement, it only sees the violation,” Hogston told supervisors.

Slow down or pay up

The General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 authorizing the use of photo speed monitoring devices in highway work zones and school crossing zones, setting the maximum civil penalty at $100 for motorists found to be traveling more than 10 miles-per-hour over the speed limit.

Virginia Code also allows for a private vendor such as Blue Line Solutions to enter into an agreement with a law-enforcement agency for compensation in return for providing the photo speed monitoring device and related support services.

State Code dictates the information collected by the device can only be used for the purposes of highway and school zone speed violation enforcement, and must be purged from the company’s database 60 days after the collection of civil penalties.

Board Chair Jesse Rutherford did the math: 4,443 motorists potentially speeding past NCHS and NMS in one week × $100 — “that’s almost half a million dollars.”

Blue Line Solutions takes a $25 processing fee per violation — which Rutherford termed a “25% commission.” The remaining $75 is paid to the county’s general fund.

“Where my hesitation comes from is that safety is not a money-making mechanism,” Rutherford said. He noted the $100 ticket might be felt more by a Nelson commuter than a more affluent traveler just passing through the county.

Arrington resident James Clinton Bibb spoke against the proposal during public comments at the meeting.

“I want to stress that the lines of law enforcement and revenue generation should never be blurred. It is in my opinion that ATE [automatic traffic enforcement] not only blurs the line but it crosses the line. ATE is not law enforcement.”

Bibb listed potential cons he foresees: inaccurate ticketing and “the privatization of traffic enforcement,” which he said “is going to incentivize companies to prioritize profits over public safety …”

Where Blue Line Solutions claims to be different from other automated traffic enforcement companies is the education and public information element of its services, and Hodson presented data showing how just the threat of a $100 ticket did significantly reduce speeding activity in two Virginia communities.

With the company’s phased approach, information is disseminated to the public about the program, and motorists receive a fine-free warning citation during the first 30 days of enforcement if cameras catch them speeding.

At John Wayland Elementary School in Bridgewater, speeding vehicles were reduced by 91% — from 1,095 violations to 94 — by the date of actual ticket enforcement after a public information and education, and warning phases.

Blue Line saw similar results in Wythe County, where speeding vehicles in three school zones were reduced 96% over the course of its program — from 3,989 violations to just 33 at the time of initial enforcement.

Supervisor Ernie Reed said he dismissed the idea when Sheriff David Hill first presented it to him two years ago. But Reed described how after giving his vehicle to his son, he received three speed enforcement violations in the mail from New York and New Jersey where his son was driving.

“...[T]his cat is out of the box and I really think if you’re talking about safety, not talking about convenience or anything else, we’re not even talking about money — if we’re talking about safety alone I can’t even conceive of a best case scenario that would come close to these kinds of results under any other circumstance, I really can’t,” Reed said.

Since the 2020 legislation, automated school zone speed enforcement programs have rolled out in Suffolk and Alexandria; Prince William, Fairfax and Fauquier counties and in the town of AltaVista.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 11 Virginia cities and Arlington County currently use red light cameras, a similar technology used to discourage red light running.

“This is probably our biggest complaint area is speed enforcement in the school zones,” Hill said, adding he doesn’t have the manpower to fully monitor school zones, and when deputies can be on traffic duty, they’re often pulled away from the actual school zone to apprehend violators.

Rather than put it to a vote, the board scheduled a public hearing for its Sept. 12 meeting. Hogston will give another presentation and more information about his company is available at truebluesafer.com.