Nelson County short-term rental owners will see no change to the current transient occupancy tax (TOT) rate of 5% for the time being, after the board of supervisors voted down Supervisor Skip Barton’s motion July 11 to increase the collection rate from 5% to 7% per booking.

The board has been considering an increase to the tax — levied on hotels, motels, campgrounds and other short-term lodging in the county — during its fiscal year 2024 budget discussions. No additional revenue from a TOT increase was included in the 2024 budget supervisors’ approved June 13 but Barton requested supervisors consider a proposed TOT increase in July after budget adoption.

Changes to the TOT are not subject to the same deadlines as changes to the real estate, personal property and machinery and tools tax rates, which had to be set before the start of the new fiscal year that began July 1.

At a public hearing on the proposed TOT rate change May 11, four people spoke against the increase and one person spoke in favor.

Supervisors Barton and Ernie Reed have both supported an increase to the tax since fiscal year 2023 budget discussions, and each had an opportunity before the vote to make a final argument.

Reed talked about big future projects the board has been considering — development on the Larkin Property next to the high school; a new Social Service Department and county offices building; and of an impoundment along Dillard Creek to increase water capacity — endeavors he said additional revenue from a TOT increase would help make possible.

Reed also listed the TOT collection rate in nearby localities: 8% in Charlottesville and Albemarle County; 6% in Augusta County, 6.7% in Staunton, among others.

“One thing I would really hate to do in addition to all that is sell our county short,” Reed said.

To the west and south of Nelson, Rockbridge County collects a 10% transient occupancy tax while Amherst County and the Town of Appomattox each collect a 5% TOT, according to the counties’ websites.

“This is a tax that people who come here to enjoy Nelson County are going to pay, and they enjoy it because Nelson County is beautiful and it’s clean and all those things incur costs,” Barton said.

Board Chair Jesse Rutherford said he didn’t think a TOT increase was necessary “at this time,” and voted against Barton’s motion. With Supervisor Tommy Harvey also voting in opposition and Reed and Barton voting in favor, Barton’s motion failed. Supervisor David Parr was not present for the vote.