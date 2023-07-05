West District Supervisor David Parr has two challengers in the Nov. 7 election, Roseland residents Mark Franklin and Tommy Stafford.

According to a release from Franklin, his family moved to Nelson County in 1984 from Baltimore, Maryland. He was in the last class at Fleetwood Elementary before the school closed, and later graduated from Nelson County High School.

Franklin, who is running as an independent, holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stevenson University in Baltimore, and played Division III soccer for the college.

Stafford, co-founder of Blue Ridge Life Magazine who also is running as an indepedant, said he plans to prioritize transparency and challenge the “status quo” if elected. He moved to the county in 2004, and he and wife Yvette launched the lifestyle magazine Nelson County Life, later Blue Ridge Life, in 2005. The two printed the magazine monthly until 2021.

Franklin’s wife is Peruvian and he spent two years in Peru teaching English. According to his campaign release, he’s worked in construction, in various trades, financial institutions, lending and real estate. Franklin moved back to Nelson in 2020 and now works as a land surveyor for Saunders Surveys, Inc.

“I have found this county to be the greatest place to grow up. It has been a major part of shaping me into the person I am today. It was always my plan to move my family back to the property and home built by our family over the last 40 years. This is my whole life,” Franklin said in the release.

Franklin said the county needs more collaboration between governing bodies: “The county, the school board and other local organizations must effectively use their resources to benefit the county as a whole.”

In an email, Parr listed the county’s 2022 purchase of the Larkin property, a 300-acre parcel near the high school middle school complex, as among accomplishments during his tenure on the board that he’s proud of.

“Acquiring the Larkin Property has been a goal of the county for as long as I can remember. I am proud to be part of the team who secured the purchase, and look forward to planning the development,” he wrote.

As of a March stakeholder meeting, supervisors’ top three priorities for the property are a recreation center with an athletic component or athletic fields, a reservoir that could be used for recreation opportunities, and housing, and the county is currently waiting on a consultant’s creation of a master plan.

About the property, Parr wrote: “My focus will be recreation and education. I look forward to expanding recreation opportunities for our residents (ball fields, walking/biking trails, water-based recreation, playground/park) and working alongside our school board to develop the property in a way that benefits everyone.”

Franklin said the county ought to “take smaller steps, with smaller investments by the taxpayer” to improve the county’s community centers “instead of taking on large debt for the development of new facilities.”

“A better idea would be to work with what is already here. Collaborate with the community centers and organizations working hard to do good for the community.”

He also supports an increase in the county’s transient occupancy tax, levied on hotels, motels, campgrounds, and other short-term rentals. A proposed 100% increase to the current 5% TOT collection rate was hotly debated during fiscal year 2023 budget discussions, after local short-term rental business owners spoke in opposition. Supervisors ultimately made no change to the tax rate in 2022, but are currently discussing a proposed increase — from 5% to 7% — that can be implemented at any time.

“Raise the transient occupancy tax as proposed by the county and voted down by the board of supervisors a year ago. Tourism must be managed, and possibly create an incentive for long-term housing,” Franklin said.

Originally from western Tennessee, Stafford was raised on a cattle farm near the Mississippi River: “It was very Nelson County but no mountains, it was all flatlands,” he said in an interview.

Stafford said he has about 10 years of background in law enforcement work, and ran unsuccessfully in a sheriff’s race in Tennessee before transitioning to his other passion, TV news. Tommy and Yvette Stafford met while both were working as TV reporters, Tommy as a meteorologist in Memphis. Tommy also has experience flying airplanes and helicopters as a private pilot.

The Roseland resident said he had toyed with the idea of running for local office in the past, but had not originally intended to run this year. He rushed to file after learning another “prominent person in this District” indicated they were backing out of the race, and he didn’t want the seat to “go unopposed.”

Stafford said he’s had community members express to him their “discontent” with “a lack of transparency” in local government.

“I’m all about light being shined, and the bottom line is … if I’m a board of supervisor [member] it’s not my money. It’s everyone else’s money, and I’m entrusted to make decisions and use that honestly and I want everyone to know, everybody, I want them to know when they appropriate money to the school system, I want to know where that money goes. Open the books. I want to know where all the money in the government’s going ... Show everybody. Be completely transparent,” he said.

Franklin said he wants to expand youth athletic programs in the county, and has often spoken during public comment periods at board of supervisors meetings about what he’d like to see the board accomplish. Franklin said the county with the schools should develop greater after-school tutoring, youth activities and sports.

“How has this county seen so much growth in 20 years, and youth activities have fallen so backwards from when I was running on these fields almost 30 years ago? Youth sports makes a community strong. It also is at the forefront of child development,” Franklin said in the release.

“With the county finally making the move to enact a new comprehensive plan, while looking into developing its new land purchase I don’t want to be on the sideline. You shouldn’t either. I don’t want to be in the same position of frustration and telling the board they are overlooking basic needs of our county and its good people,” he said.

Parr ran unopposed for the West District seat in 2019 and has served on the board since 2011. He formerly served on the Nelson County School Board.

He serves as the board’s current vice chair and won the Nelson County Republican Committee’s nomination in May.

“For over 30 years, I’ve been directly involved in Nelson County community service. From my days in 4-H and FFA, as a founding member and president of the Nelson Area Jaycees, as West District School Board member, and now Board of Supervisors, I can’t imagine not being actively involved in making Nelson County a better place for everyone,” Parr wrote.

He owns Parr Insurance Services, with locations in Lynchburg and Scottsville.

“I’m blessed to have the support of my wife, Caroline, and to own my own business which provides the flexibility to serve. Transitioning from an “employee” to a “business owner” has been the most rewarding thing to happen in my professional career, and gives me more time to focus on the board.”

Stafford criticized the board’s conversations around development of a shared agricultural complex on property in Amherst along the Nelson County border.

“...I’m not opposed to an ag center, this is an ag rural area, I think you should have something similar to that. The timing of that project and the discussion was horrible.

“You had COVID going on, people were struggling to hang onto their businesses… but we’re going to buy this property in another county, we’re going to send a ton of money over there to another county in the middle of COVID, when people can’t even hardly put food on the table and pay the taxes they’ve got. It was the most asinine thing I’d heard of at that point.”

Ernie Reed and Skip Barton, who serve on Nelson’s board of supervisors, have spoken against Nelson’s participation in the ag project. At a joint Amherst-Nelson board meeting in Amherst in February, both boards agreed for now to not spend millions to purchase a property in northern Amherst County and agreed to form a joint committee to explore other options.

Parr said he looks forward to finishing up the county’s comprehensive plan rewrite and to updating the zoning ordinance. “I would like to see a reduction in Special Use Permits, and a better defined Zoning Ordinance will help,” he said in an email.

He added the county needs to address short-term rentals. Parr also said he’d like to review school funding and “implement a formula for allocating funds based on student population.” He called schools and law enforcement employees “true heroes” and said the county is blessed to have such dedicated individuals in the community.

Parr said loyalty is both his greatest strength and weakness.

“I am extremely loyal — to my family/friends, to my neighbors, and to Nelson County. I will go above and beyond when someone needs me, and I won’t stop. One thing I continue to work on is not letting this passion get in the way of all the good I’ve done and plan to do for Nelson County,” Parr wrote.

On the county’s recently approved budget, Parr recognized county staff’s work and said he’s pleased to have retained the county’s recurring contingency — leftover recurring revenue that the county can tap into if needed during the fiscal year — and to have provided a raise for all employees, “all without raising taxes.”

The county’s fiscal year 2023 budget includes at least a 5% salary increase for all county and schools employees, and supervisors voted to make no change to the real estate, personal property, and machinery and tools tax rates.

Asked about his attitudes toward public schools and local law enforcement, Stafford said: “I think there’s improvements needed in both places.”

Anticipating criticism that homeschooling his children makes him out of touch with the public schools, Stafford argued as a taxpayer he does have a right to weigh in: “... I still pay the taxes for that, I’m still funding it and so does every other person in this county that’s retired or never had children. And they have the right to speak out about that just as much as everybody else.”

“I think that schools as a whole, public schools as a whole, and not just in Nelson County, are at a critical intersection right now. And we have to get a hold on it.”