Two members of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors will serve on the soon-to-be Amherst/Nelson Agriculture Working Committee, a panel of representatives from Amherst and Nelson counties tasked with looking into a potential shared agricultural complex.

The Amherst board and Nelson County Board of Supervisors met on Feb. 21 to discuss partnering on a possible joint agricultural facility to serve both counties. Though both boards agreed a $53 million price tag on a land purchase and proposal for a complex on a certain tract in Amherst County near the Nelson border, officials said a working group should be formed to continue exploring the idea and ways to bring it to fruition.

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, and District 2 Supervisor Claudia Tucker were appointed to the new committee, following approval during the supervisors’ May 16 meeting. Two members from the Nelson board will be appointed at a later date and the committee also will have representation from each county’s public school division and stakeholders from the agricultural committee.

“We want to stand up that committee after July 1,” Amherst County Administrator Jeremy Bryant said.

“I’m not sure I know my way around an Ag complex but I’ve pulled a lot of fence in my day,” Martin said upon receiving appointment.