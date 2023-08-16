Incumbent Nelson County School Board member Ceaser Perkins has a challenger in the Nov. 7 election: Shipman contractor Phil Purvis.

A father of three and grandfather to six, Purvis is a fourth generation Nelson County resident and graduate of Nelson County High School. Interviewed Aug. 8, Purvis said he supports parents’ rights and school safety.

“I’d like to see parental rights secured. I want to make sure that the parents have a voice in what’s going on and they know everything that goes on with their kids,” he said.

Purvis added he wants to make sure teachers have adequate representation, and said while it may not be an issue in Nelson schools now, he thinks students “ought to use the restroom that matches their birth gender.”

Perkins is the board’s current vice chair and has occupied the South District seat since 2015, running unopposed in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

“I want to give back to the community, in which I was raised and educated. I want to continue to help make improvements in our school system. We’ve made great strides but there’s still more to be done,” Perkins said in a July email.

“The COVID pandemic was hard on the staff, children, and the community as a whole. I’ve seen improvements in teacher and staff pay, but still feel there is always need for improvement.”

Perkins said the board has been able to install cameras in all schools and buses, and make safety upgrades to school entrances.

“We have made improvements to our sports facilities, we still are hopeful of upgrading our field house and concession stand area. I want the school system and community to work together as one and will continue to support our superintendent with those types of programs,” he wrote.

Purvis dropped out of the South District Board of Supervisors race after endorsing Jessisa Ligon for the seat at the Nelson County Republican Committee’s mass meeting in May. He told GOP voters he wouldn’t have entered the supervisors race if Ligon was running at the time, and announced his campaign for school board.

In an interview, Purvis said he thinks every child deserves the opportunity for a good education, “because they’re our future, these kids are going to be making the decisions for us in a few years. And so, I think that we need to give them every opportunity that we can …”

Purvis has been critical of the county’s per-pupil education spending. At a May 11 public hearing on the county’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, Nelson County Finance Director Linda Staton said Nelson’s local contribution to schools of $18.5 million — plus the $164,935 the county contributes to school nurses and the $280,000 it contributes to the division’s four school resource officers — divided by an estimated enrollment of 1,396 amounts to a local per pupil contribution of $13,485.

“There is always controversy during budget time and as a board member one of our tasks is to ask for funding for our schools. With declining enrollment, it seems to be a point of controversy why we need to increase the funding,” Perkins wrote.

He said one of the main reasons the per-pupil cost to educate Nelson students has increased is that enrollment has decreased. Lower enrollment means less overall state funding to the division.

Perkins also pointed to the significant populations of economically disadvantaged and special education students in the division, which he said require greater support, “especially financially.”

Perkins directed readers to the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC’s) recent report on Virginia K-12 funding, available on the Nelson County Public Schools website, https://www.nelson.k12.va.us. The General Assembly directed the commission to study the cost of education in Virginia, and found Virginia school divisions receive less K-12 funding per student than the 50-state average and among three of Virginia’s five bordering states, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia.

Purvis runs Purvis & Purvis Construction and said he’s been self-employed for much of his life.

“I can work with most people. And that’s what my intention is, I’m not there to cause trouble. But I am there to have a voice and I want to ensure that parents are represented.”