South District voters will choose between two women for the open board of supervisors seat in November’s general election; both are mothers and lifelong Nelson County residents heavily involved in their communities.

Local veterinarian Jessica Ligon won the Nelson County Republican Committee’s nomination for the seat in May and has talked about the successful comeback of the Lovingston Veterinary Hospital under her leadership. Ligon wants to improve transparency and communication between the board and community, curtail spending and make improvements to public schools

“I feel that we need more accountability, more measurable results, and I really feel that we need more transparency. There are a lot of decisions made behind closed doors,” Ligon said in an interview.

Her opponent is Independent Mary Kathryn Allen, current Nelson County Planning Commission chair and regional director of the Blue Ridge EMS Council. Allen thinks sports teach children important life lessons, and she wants to see the county expand sports and recreation programs for youth, while maintaining “fiscal responsibility.”

“I am very much a youth advocate, whether it’s in the schools, or whether it is youth sports and recreation. People say children are our future all the time, but they really are and, as a parent, I feel very passionate about making sure we do our best to set them up for success …” Allen said in an interview.

Current South District Supervisor Skip Barton confirmed he is not seeking re-election for health reasons.

Allen has worked in the emergency medical services field for 26 years and said she started as a volunteer in Nelson and Amherst counties.

“I just have a love for public service, period. I grew up in a public service family …”

She said her father, the late John Dixon, worked in law enforcement for more than 34 years, in Nelson, Amherst and Buckingham counties, and her mother worked as an emergency room nurse and ran the medical department at the Buckingham Correctional Center.

Allen unsuccessfully ran for the South District Board of Supervisors seat in 2007 as an Independent against Joe Dan Johnson, Larry Saunders and Johnny Ponton. Johnson won that year.

“... [A]nd then after that I just decided that I needed to concentrate a little more on my family at that time and working and establishing myself in the county. I wanted people to believe in who I was and so I felt like showing them who I was by being involved,” she said.

Allen has served on the Nelson County Planning Commission since 2012 and is the commission representative to the board of zoning appeals. She was also heavily involved in the county’s youth baseball program for about five years until the program closed during the pandemic.

Ligon grew up on a commercial beef and sheep operation. Her father was the local veterinarian and a volunteer firefighter and Ligon’s great-aunt helped establish the county’s health department.

She said “... it wasn’t until I had kids that I really took a look at the state of things.” With a “great team” at the Lovingston and Amherst vet offices, “I think it’s just time for change and I have the energy to do it now. And really it’s not my goal to throw money at problems, it’s to go find the problem and fix it kind of thing.”

Ligon said she’s observed Lovingston “dying,” small businesses closing, “and a huge change from industry to tourism being our bread and butter. Which is fine, but we’re about to go into a recession and we’re relying on millennials to come drink … and we’re going to have to start repaying loans back. We’re taking on a large amount of debt and haven’t really had to step up and pay for that yet …”

She said she worries about the county’s spending not “bracing for that failure.”

Allen said her priorities for the board are, “Schools, economic development whether that is growth of business or growth of infrastructure to support what our district needs and what our county needs. Housing, and how that’s going to work with the comprehensive plan ... I want a recreational complex here and I think there are small communities that have built that and I think we need to figure out how we can make that happen here.”

She called county schools the “backbone of the community.”

“Just like our children are, and we need to support our school system. We need fiscal responsibility at the county level in order to make sure that we are providing what our community needs and wants.”

Ligon’s children are approaching school-age. She’d like to send them to Tye River Elementary School but has concerns about the elementary school and the school division, Nelson County Public Schools, which she’d like to address as South District Supervisor.

She said Tye River has “huge problems” with literacy rates, and reading and comprehension skills among students, adding “it’s been a problem for 20 years and hasn’t been addressed or fixed and I would like to see something happen.” Ligon also said the division has problems with “chronic absenteeism,” and she doesn’t think it’s providing sufficient college preparation and vocational training.

Detailed assessments of Virginia public schools and school divisions are available on the Virginia Department of Education’s School Quality Profiles website, schoolquality.virginia.gov.

The website’s data for the 2021-22 school year showed 35% of the overall NCPS student body were chronically absent or missed 10% or more of school days.

Tye River’s percentage of students passing English reading state tests was 11 percentage points below the state average for 2021-22, and the school’s percentage of students passing English writing ranked 4 percentage points below the state average. Meanwhile, Tye River students’ math testing results were at state average, and history and science evaluations were six percentage points above the state average passing rate.

“I have nothing to gain by running for the board of supervisors. I want to be there to support not only my district, obviously my family, but I want to be a part of the community,” Allen said.

Her final message to voters: “You can talk to me. Even if we don’t agree on a topic you can still talk to me and reach out to me. Give me your opinion, that’s what I want. I’m open to discussion. I do not have a closed door policy … I’m big on compromise because even though there are times that you stand up for what you believe, compromise is what will usually benefit what you need.”

Ligon said she’d want to run Nelson more like a businesses, and as a business owner and manager she’s a “big delegator” who encourages her employees to continue learning.

“I’ve worked for a lot of people and a lot of different management styles, and I have learned a lot from all of them. I think if you show your people that you’re going to work as hard as they do, they’re going to put in the effort,” Ligon said.

“I really am willing to work with people, and if they have things they think the community needs to do, I’m really open to hear about it.”