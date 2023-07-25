LOVINGSTON — Search warrant affidavits filed in Nelson Circuit Court have provided additional details in the arrest of former Nelson County Emergency Services Coordinator Raymond Uttaro.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office announced July 20 the department had executed a search warrant in the 8000 block of Laurel Road of Shipman and made an arrest relating to the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Uttaro, 64, has been charged with two counts each of rape; sexual abuse of a child under 15 years of age; carnal knowledge of a child between ages 13 and 15; and use of or display of a firearms in the commission of a felony; and one count each of abduction with the intent to extort money or for immoral purpose; and production, publication, sale or financing of child pornography, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Uttaro also is charged with use of a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children, and display of child pornography or grooming video or materials to a child; three counts of forcible sodomy; and four counts each of object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery, and distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18.

In March 2012, Uttaro was terminated from his role as the Nelson County Emergency Services Coordinator after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor embezzlement charge. Uttaro, also a former animal control officer for the county, in 2011 admitted to keeping a $1,200 television that had been donated to the emergency services center and was sentenced four days in jail, a fine of $1,200 and 100 hours of community service.

According to search warrants affidavits filed in Nelson Circuit Court in connection with the child sexual assault investigation, a juvenile told a Nelson County Sheriff’s Office investigator that Uttaro began making inappropriate sexual contact with the minor, according to the search warrant affidavits.

The juvenile told law enforcement about experiencing a sexual assault by Uttaro, and then being given oxycontin at age 13, search warrant documents show. The minor also told an investigator Uttaro had assaulted the child up until last year when the minor was age 15, the affidavits said.

According to the affidavits, the juvenile also said Uttaro took pornographic images of the child, which were traded with another man for marijuana. When Uttaro found out about the investigation, he told the juvenile to complete a hard erase of a cellphone containing the pornographic images, the affidavit states. The incident of the exchange currently is under investigation, according to court documents.

Documents also allege Uttaro once held a handgun to the juvenile’s head, told the child not to tell anyone about the relationship and made the child perform sex acts.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 28 in Nelson Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.