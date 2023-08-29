This month marks 46 years since Martin’s Paint & Body Shop opened its doors in the town of Amherst.

Steve Martin, the shop’s owner, said his late father, Willard, taught him about working with vehicles and the two worked together at one time for Amherst Motors.

“We bought this in 1977 and have been here since then,” Steve said during an interview Aug. 17, which marked 46 years to the day the business opened. “I’ve been blessed … everybody has been so good to me. You couldn’t ask for better people to be customers and some of them stuck with me since Day 1. A lot of them have passed away.”

A county native who grew up in the Faulconerville area, Steve said childhood in Amherst was pleasant and recalls playing with friends in the woods after school.

“Everybody got along good, everybody was friendly and looked out for each other,” Steve said. “It molded me into becoming a better person. I really liked it. It was just a nice time back then.”

Willard Martin fought in World War II and after returning home, learned a trade under the GI Bill, which led him into the auto industry, Steve said.

In 1972, Steve graduated from Amherst County High School. Joining his father in the body shop five years later, he said he got to know many wonderful people and the business eventually grew to add another building.

Steve said the shop serves a lot of customers in Nelson County and for the past five years, he has served as chaplain of the Amherst Fire Department. Along with body work, the shop has a 24-hour-a-day towing service for Virginia State Police and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, he said.

In May, Steve was named the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year. During the awards dinner at Sweet Briar College, the chamber’s president, Sabrina Kennon, described Steve as probably the most humble person she’s ever met.

“When he gives you his word he means it,” Kennon said.

Kennon spoke of Steve’s impact on the community over the years, including his spearheading the effort to name a bridge over the U.S. 29 Bypass and highway in honor of Lucas Dowell, a Virginia State Police trooper who worked in Amherst and was killed in the line of duty in Farmville in February 2019.

Kennon said Steve is a longtime friend of the chamber and a strong community ally.

“If there is a need, he will find it and do everything he can to help,” Kennon said. “He serves our community with a true servant’s heart, humble and sincere. We are fortunate to have such a person in our beautiful Amherst.”

Steve is active at Madison Heights Baptist Church and he distributes free Gideon Bibles, including to those who his shop serves who often run into trouble with the law and are “pretty down and out,” he said.

“I give a lot of them out — you’d be surprised,” Steve said. “It’s the least I can do for what the Lord has done for me.”

He said Amherst is fortunate to have a fire department in town of dedicated volunteers.

“Everyone I met has been the best people,” he said of the Amherst Fire Department. “We all get along.”

Jerry Martin, Steve’s wife of 44 years, described him as a smart and honest businessman who gives a lot back to the community he loves in various acts of kindness.

“You have no idea,” Jerry said. “A lot of things he does I don’t even know — until we get a thank-you note — and he won’t even tell me. He does a tremendous amount for the community.”

Steve said giving is “just my nature” and he enjoys blessing others when he can.

“It’s a good feeling to see people’s faces light up when you do something for them,” he said.