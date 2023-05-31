Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Amherst County Museum and Historical Society and Amherst Glebe Arts Response (AGAR) will present “Black Fiddlers of Monticellom” a free talk with fiddling and slides by David McCormick.

The event will be held June 4 at 2:30 p.m. McCormick is artistic director of Early Music Access Project Charlottesville and executive director of Early Music America.

McCormick’s talk will concentrate on the three sons of Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson, Beverly, Madison and Eston, who all grew to adulthood and were folk fiddlers. Their cousins, the Scott family band, headed by fiddler Jesse Scott, son of a singer, Anika Cumba, a Pamunkey Indian, and a white man, Gov. Charles Scott of Kentucky who had three fiddling sons with Sally Jefferson Bell Hemings. This family band was popular in Charlottesville.

This talk will be repeated at Poplar forest June 4 at 7 p.m. for an entrance fee of $10 at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest.