Summer reading programs are in full swing at both library locations in Amherst County. The theme for this year is All Together Now. This year, there is an adult program as well as programs for children from birth to age 18. Stop by either the Amherst or Madison Heights library to register, get reading logs and a calendar of events.

Missed the big book sale at Madison Heights and need items for the summer at a great price? Make the drive to your favorite vacation spot go faster with books for young passengers or audio books for all. Come to the Amherst Library Saturday, June 17 for the Summer Pop Up Sale. There will be books, audio book, DVD’s and more for the young readers and a library discard sale for all ages. A sale special — all library discards will be priced at 10 for $1!

The Friends of both libraries provide funding for the Summer Reading Program, maintain book sale areas inside the library and host book sales during the year. Join either group to help support one of Amherst County’s best assets. Applications are at each location.

Happy reading!