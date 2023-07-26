The Amherst County Board of Supervisors recently approved a commemorative resolution recognizing David Proffitt, who retired June 30 after 36 years as the county’s purchasing agent and deputy county administrator.

Proffitt, an Arrington native, began his career with the county in February 1987. He served as interim county administrator on four occasions, helped navigate county officials and staff through many transitions and held a “strong logical and moral foundation” in his leadership, the resolution said.

“David has played a vital role for over three decades in everything from procuring business cards to constructing buildings and provided the wisdom and knowledge to guide the county through countless policy decisions,” the resolution states.

Proffitt oversaw many projects during his tenure, including the E-911 system, the regional radio system, multiple countywide property reassessments and countless improvements to county buildings, parks and trails, according to the county. He provided his experience in procuring the county’s first software program and a new upgrade currently underway and was instrumental in the procurement process for expansion of public works facilities and the landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road, as well as many county solid waste convenience centers, the resolution states.

“David was influential in the procurement and ordering of all vehicles, buses, and heavy equipment purchases made throughout his tenure,” the document reads. “He is known throughout the region for this expertise in procurement procedures and was often consulted by other localities working to establish their purchasing policies and his co-workers know him for his professionalism, ethics, integrity, wisdom, humility, and problem-solving skills.”

A recent news release from the county said Proffitt is known by co-workers as the unofficial county historian with offices in three locations: the courthouse on Taylor Street, the second floor of the fire department in Amherst and the current county administration building.

In the purchasing agent role, he was responsible for procuring goods and services and making sure they are within the framework of Virginia’s procurement laws. He also acted as a mentor for many former and current county employees, the resolution said.

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, and County Administrator Jeremy Bryant presented Proffitt with the resolution during the board’s July 18 meeting, the first one in 36 years he attended not as a county employee.

“David, you are going to be sorely missed,” Martin said to Proffitt.

The audience and board gave Proffitt a standing ovation during the meeting.

“It’s been a privilege, an honor to serve the citizens of the county and to work with many other people who did the same,” Proffitt said. “I appreciate all these words and the recognition.”

Before Proffitt left the meeting, Martin in jest told Proffitt’s wife: “You can have him for a little while.”