At a special called meeting July 25, the Amherst County School Board approved a resolution asking the county’s board of supervisors for a planned renovation and addition at Amherst County High School.

The board previously approved a resolution asking for $10.5 million in additional money from the county board to bridge a funding gap after the lowest bid among three construction companies came in much higher than expected because of inflation.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells told the school board July 25 that after meeting with County Administrator Jeremy Bryant it was determined the request should be for $14 million to cover additional costs. Wells recently told the board the lowest bid from Jamerson-Lewis Construction, of Lynchburg, was about $12 million over budget.

The project includes an auditorium with more than 1,000 seats in the back of the school adjacent to the two gymnasiums, a renovated dining commons area, renovations to the career and technical educational wing of the school and a field house, restrooms and concessions for the baseball and softball fields.

Wells said the schools have between $22.5 million and $23 million for the project and needs the added funding from the county to make the project happen.

Wells said Bryant has told him supervisors have questions about cost figures, which is expected to be addressed at the board of supervisors’ Aug. 1 meeting. He said he would meet with Bryant and Tom Martin, the board of supervisors’ chair, prior to that meeting to go over the figures and where the division currently is with the project.

He said ACPS will reapply for a state grant in the future that was turned down recently largely because the county’s debt service wasn’t high enough, which he felt penalized the county and division unfairly.

“We will apply again for the grant,” Wells said. “If we get it, then that would offset some of the costs so the county would not to borrow as much … We’ll see what happens. I know there’s $80 million sitting there in that account at the state.”

Wells added he would love for the division to get about $5 million in state grant money for the project.

“The financial support will allow for the completion of the project which will be beneficial for our students, staff, families, and community in Amherst County,” the resolution states.