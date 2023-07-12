The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first annual Christmas in July Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to noon July 22.

The fair will be held at the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center (the historic train depot) at 328 Richmond Hwy., Amherst. The rain date is July 29.

“The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce has been serving businesses in Amherst County since 1973 with such innovative programs as Member Minutes and Chamber Chats which spotlight local businesses,” a news release from the organization said. “The Christmas in July event gives the Chamber more opportunity to interact with small local businesses and members of the community.”

Vendor applications are being accepted. The price for non-Chamber members is $45 per space and is $25 for Chamber members. A massage therapist will offer chair massages for a fee at the event.

Craft Fair admission to shoppers and browsers is free. For more information about the event, email information@amherstvachamber.com or call the Chamber Office at (434) 946.0990.