Amherst County Commissioner of the Revenue Jane Irby is running for a third term in the Nov. 7 election.

Irby first became commissioner on an interim basis in July 2014, appointed by then-Amherst Circuit Court Judge Michael Gamble to fill a vacancy lefty by the retirement of former commissioner Linda Byers. Later that year, Irby was elected in a special election and won again the following year, and in 2019.

The office of the commissioner of the revenue is responsible for assessing local taxes.

“I am running again because I truly enjoy working for the citizens of Amherst County and assisting the taxpayers by trying to resolve any issues that they may have,” Irby said.

She has been employed full time in the commissioner of the revenue office since January 1988.

Irby, a lifelong county resident, has traveled to assist homebound county residents with filling out tax relief forms for the elderly and disabled.

“This office will continue to provide the best service possible to the citizens of Amherst County as they deserve,” Irby said. “Amherst is a great place to work because you know most people by their first name and they appreciate what we do for them.”

The filing deadline for candidacy is June 20.

— Justin Faulconer