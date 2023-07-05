Amherst County recently announced Tyler Creasy has been named director of community development.

Creasy, who recently served as co-director of the department after Jeremy Bryant, the previous director, was promoted to the county administrator post in October. Creasy started with Amherst County in October 2018 as public information officer. In 2019 he moved into the assistant zoning administrator position.

As director of community development, Creasy will oversee the divisions of planning and zoning, and building safety and inspections. He will direct and supervise the short- and long-range planning activities, services and programs in the department and coordinate and oversee zoning enforcement, according to a county news release.

Additionally, the role includes setting policies, preparing reports and supporting associated boards and commissions. An Amherst native, Creasy graduated from Amherst County High School before attending James Madison University (JMU) where he received a bachelor’s degree in justice studies with a minor in Geographic Information Systems.

Soon after completing undergraduate work, Creasy enrolled in JMU’s Masters of Public Administration program and graduated in May 2017.

— Justin Faulconer