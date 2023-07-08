Amherst County Finance Director Stacey McBride has been promoted to deputy county administrator, the county has announced.

David Proffitt, the previous deputy county administrator who also served as purchasing agent, retired June 30 after 36 years service to the county.

As deputy county administrator, McBride will assist County Administrator Jeremy Bryant in coordinating budget personnel and administrative policy matters to ensure compliance and maintain operational standards, according to a county news release. She also will assist the Bryant with preparing and presenting the annual budget to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors and serve in the county administrator role when required.

Like her predecessor, McBride will hold dual titles and continue her duties as director of finance.

McBride joined Amherst County as finance director in 2016 and has worked in government finance jobs in the City of Lynchburg and the Town of Appomattox since 2006. She has been a certified public accountant since 1996.

She holds a master's degree in public administration from Virginia Tech and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Lynchburg College, now the University of Lynchburg.

- Justin Faulconer