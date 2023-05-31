Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the 21st Annual Business Awards dinner and ceremony May 25 at Sweet Briar College.

The chamber had the most nominees ever for a variety of awards, according to Sabrina Kennon, the organization’s president. She thanked the many businesses and organizations present for what they do to make Amherst County a great place to live, work, play and serve.

The New Business award went to Reedy’s Archery of Virginia, Ferro Felling won the Small Business award, Specialty Exterminating Co. received the Medium Business award and Greif, Inc. won the Large Business award.

Johnson Health Center in Madison Heights received the Nonprofit award. Kennon presented the Harry L. Day, Jr. Citizen of the Year Award to Michael Russell, who recently stepped down from the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County’s board of directors after 19 years of service.

Kennon said Russell, a geologist and founding member of the EDA, has been an instrumental figure in the county’s business community.

“He was here to not just bring them to Amherst County, but to help sustain them here, help keep them here and help them to thrive,” Kennon said.

Russell said after the ceremony he is appreciative of the honor.

“I just thank everybody I had any dealings with regarding this award,” Russell said.

Kennon also announced a surprise 2023 Citizen of the Year award for Steve Martin, owner of Martin’s Body and Paint Shop in Amherst. Martin has operated the business for 46 years in Amherst.

Kennon said most of those gathered in Sweet Briar’s Prothro Dining Hall for the ceremony have likely had contact with Martin at some point.

“When he gives you his word he means it,” Kennon said. “He’s probably the most humble person I know.”

Kennon spoke of Martin’s impact on the community, including serving as chaplain to the Amherst Fire Department and spearheading the effort to name a bridge over the U.S. 29 Bypass and highway in honor of Lucas Dowell, a Virginia State Police trooper who worked in Amherst and was killed in the line of duty in Farmville in February 2019.

“How many thousands of footballs have you handed out at the football games over the years or donuts you deliver to people?” Kennon said of various ways Martin serves the community. “I’m thankful to know you.”

Kennon said whenever they speak Martin says if there’s anything she or the chamber needs to contact him.

“Those words are true, they’re not filler,” Kennon said. “He means it.”

Martin said he’s lived in Amherst all his life and was humbled to receive the award.

“It means a lot to me,” Martin said. “All the businesses, we all cooperate together and work together to make Amherst County a better place…It’s just a great place to live.”

Claire Dennison Griffith, senior director of alumnae relations and development at Sweet Briar College, spoke during the event of the college’s near-closure attempt in 2015 by a previous administration.

“We all had a moment to take a depth breadth and say ‘how do we feel about Sweet Briar College,’” Griffith, a 1980 SBC graduate, said to the crowd. “We’re so thrilled eight years later to have me standing here to say thank you to all of you and all the support you’ve given us.”

D.J. Jordan, chief of staff for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, spoke during the event and addressed the importance of the county’s business community.

“You guys make the economy go,” Jordan said. “You make Virginia thrive and we want to do whatever we can to make it a better business climate for what you do.”