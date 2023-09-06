The Amherst County NAACP branch is hosting a candidate forum for the offices of sheriff and commonwealth attorney on the ballot in the Nov. 7 election.

The forum is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in the gymnasium at Monelison Middle School in Madison Heights. The forum is set to go to 8:30 p.m.

Sheriff E.W. Viar is retiring at the end of the year after serving two terms. Seeking to replace him are Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Eric Elliott, former Amherst County Sheriff Jimmy Ayers, former Amherst County Sheriff’s Captain Mike Robinson and current deputy R. Dale Meeks Jr.

Amherst County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver also is running for a third term against Rich Gilman, a Lynchburg attorney.

Early voting starts Sept. 22.