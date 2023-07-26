Take a step back into time on Aug. 12 to learn about education, entertainment, and farming in Amherst County during the Colonial Era.

Amherst County Colonial Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society, 154 South Main St. in Amherst.

Colonial interpreters will demonstrate blacksmithing, silversmithing, coopering, flax dressing, and spinning. The event also will feature interpreters portraying Revolutionary War soldiers and civilians in camp, Colonial music, a physician/surgeon, and a fifer and drummer to facilitate military drilling and marching.

Period games such as Graces, Rolling Hoops, Battledore and Shuttlecock, Quoits, and Ball and Cup will be available for both children and adults to engage in. Visitors can try their hand at writing with a quill pen and carding wool. Colonial bookmaking and gold leafing will be demonstrated. Talk with two Batteaux-men and discover Thomas Jefferson’s connection with the flat bottom boat.

The event is made possible by The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation. The program is open to the public with no admission fee.

For additional information contact Octavia Starbuck, director, Amherst County Museum and Historical Society at (434) 946-9068 or by the website email: staff@amherstcountymuseum.org.