APRIL 23

Drug Violation/Driving While Intoxicated/Refusal of Blood or Breath Test/Speeding, Rt. 29 Business, Monroe; a New Jersey man, 52, was charged.

5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving w/o a License on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights.

APRIL 24

8 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Holding Cellphone while Driving on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights.

APRIL 25

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Regal Oaks Way, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via the phone and bank account information.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Breaking and Entering, Amelon Square Plaza, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a business building, damaging property.

1 Citation for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 9 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operating Uninsured Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Possess Title Issued to Another on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Holding a Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Rejection Sticker on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 N Business in Amherst, 2 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 N Business in Amherst, 3 Citations for Expired Inspection on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on Elon Road in Madison Heights.

APRIL 26 Malicious Wounding/Damage Phone Line: Prevent Summons Law Enforcement, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 25, was charged.

6 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe

APRIL 27 Other Forgery Writing/Obtain Money by False Pretense/Petit Larceny, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unnamed offender stole checks from a church, altered the checks and them cashed them.

Bank Note: Forgery/Obtain Money by False Pretense, Faulconerville Drive, Amherst; an unnamed offender cashed a forged check at a local business.

Violation of Protective Order, High Street, Madison Heights; a Roanoke woman, 51, was charged.

1 Citation for Failure to Yield Right of Way, Rt. 130 in Madison Heights

APRIL 28

Petit Larceny, Cabell Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender stole an item from mail at a residence.

1 Citation for Reckless Driving: Driving to Fast for Conditions on Rt. 29 S in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving: Driving to Fast for Conditions on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 1 Citation for Accident: Driver not Report w/Damage on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Inadequate Tire Tread Depth on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst.

APRIL 29

Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 58, was charged.

Public Intoxication, Rocky Hill Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 43, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 S in Monroe, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operating an Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 bypass in Madison Heights.

APRIL 30

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole money left at a self-check out.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Bus in Monroe, 3 Citations for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 S in Monroe, 4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 S in Monroe, 3 Citations for Holding a Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

MAY 1

Robbery/Firearm: Use in Commission of Felony, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 57, was charged.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Grandma’s Hill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently obtain money via phone and cashapp.

Property Damage/Petit Larceny, Volley Hudson Road, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged a shed door and stole miscellaneous items

Property Damage/Trespassing, Colony Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender trespassed and damaged property to a building.

Assault and Battery, Ragland Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 29, was charged.

1 Citation for Improper Use of Farm Equipment/Unregistered on Rt. 29 Bus in Amherst, 6 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving w/o a License on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

MAY 2 Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a storage unit.

Drug Violation/Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Gladys man, 47, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 33, was charged.

False Identify Self to Law Enforcement, Samuetta Lane, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 32, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights.

MAY 3

Driving while Intoxicated, Union Hill Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 41, was charged.

4 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Monroe.

MAY 4

Public Intoxication, Kings Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 68, was charged.

5 Citations for Speeding on RT. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on Riverville Road in Gladstone, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Hold Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Rejection Sticker on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

MAY 5

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Identity Theft, Wells Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole an identity and used it to open several accounts.

Fleeing from Law Enforcement Officer, Higginbotham Creek Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 42, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Rothwood Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a shed located on personal property.

Grand Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights.

MAY 6

Driving while Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 34, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Display Registration Plates Decals on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Carry Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Stop for a Stop Sign on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

MAY 7

Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender drove off with a gas pump and nozzle still in the vehicle.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Main Street in Madison Heights.

MAY 8

Grand Larceny/Firearm: Removal or Alter Serial Numbers, Grandfather Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence and scratched off the serial number.

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 33, was charged.

1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst

MAY 9

Grand Larceny: Auto Theft/Grand Larceny, Riverview Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle and miscellaneous items from a local business.

Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged.

Driving while Suspended, Taylor Street, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Sonny Drive, Madison Heights; a Concord man, 35, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 2 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

MAY 10

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Grand Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business

Property Damage, Stallion Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged lawn decorations on personal property.

Identity theft, Regal Oaks Way, Amherst; an unknown offender stole personal information to open an account.

1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

MAY 11

Grand Larceny, Clearview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole tools from a construction site.

Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 47, was charged.

Hit and Run: Attended Property/Reckless Driving, Rt. 163, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 22, was charged.

6 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Following to Closely on N Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Partridge Creek Road in Amherst, 1 Citation for Holding a Cellphone While Operating a Motor Vehicle on N Coolwell Road in Amherst, 2 Citations for Holding a Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Have a Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

MAY 12

9 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Defective Equipment on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Stop for a Stop Sign on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Follow to Closely on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights,1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 6 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

MAY 13

Violation of Protective Order/Assault & Battery, Center Cove Lane, Monroe; a Monroe man, 39, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Center Cove Lane, Monroe; a Monroe woman, 39, was charged.

Carry Concealed Weapon, Great Oaks Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 19, was charged.

1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Great Oaks Drive, Madison Heights.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office