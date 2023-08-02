JUNE 25

Petit Larceny, Stallings Lane, Monroe, an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Amelon Square Plaza, Madison Heights, a 36-year-old Madison Heights woman was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 2 Citations for Expired Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Expired Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving w/o a License on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 7 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights.

JUNE 26 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

JUNE 27

Public Intoxication, C and O Lane, Gladstone, a 51 year old female of Rustburg was charged.

Trespass, Little Piney Road, Roseland, an unknown offender trespassed on private property.

1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving w/o a License on S Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

JUNE 28

3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Submit Certificate of Insurance on Seminole Drive in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Make/Use Counterfeit Vehicle Inspection Sticker on Seminole Drive in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Registration/Title of Plates on Seminole Drive in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Holding Cell Phone While Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

JUNE 29

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole a wallet left at a local business.

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a local business.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 S in Amherst, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 5 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Improper/Erratic Lane Change on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights.

JUNE 30

Malicious Wounding, Hideaway Farm Road, Vesuvius, a 43-year-old Vesuvius man was charged.

1 Citation for Petit Larceny, Amelon Square, Madison Heights.

JULY 1

Assault and Battery/Property Damage/Damage Phone – Prevent from Summoning Law Enforcement, Hughes Drive, Madison Heights, a 39-year-old Appomattox man was charged.

1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 S in Amherst, 1 Citation for 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 S in Amherst, 4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 N in Amherst.

JULY 2 Assault and Battery, Main Street, Madison Heights, a 31-year-old Madison Heights man was charged.

Assault and Battery, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights, a 58-year-old Madison Heights woman was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 S in Madison Heights.

JULY 3

Property Damage, N Coolwell Road, Amherst, an unknown offender damaged property at the recreation center.

Drug Violation/Reckless Driving, Great Oaks Drive, Madison Heights; a Gladstone man, 34, was charged.

Assault and Battery – 3rd Offense, Savage Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 36, was charged.

1 Citation for Driving while Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Registration/Title/Plates on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving – General on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Modified Suspension on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

JULY 4

Grand Larceny, Union Hill Road, Amherst, an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence,

Property Damage, Ragland Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

1 Citation for Child in Bed of Pickup Truck on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Traffic Lights on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 778 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Holding a Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Failure to Wear a Seatbelt on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

JULY 5

Driving while Intoxicated, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 71, was charged.

Property Damage, Winridge Dive, Madison Heights, an unknown offender damaged property at a residence

Assault and Battery/Obstruction, Ragland Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 29, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 N Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Rejection Sticker on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

JULY 6

1 Citation for Expired Rejection Sticker on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 2 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 1 Citation for Holding Cellphone While Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

JULY 7

Petit Larceny, Elon Road, Monroe, an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked in public parking

Petit Larceny, Wells Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole a mountain bike from a residence

1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Riverview Road in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 S Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving w/o a License on Rt. 29 S Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 N Bus in Amherst, Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 N Business in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

JULY 8

Public Intoxication, Panther Falls Road, Vesuvius; a Vesuvius man, 24, was charged.

Public Intoxication, Sandidges Road, Amherst, a 30 year old female of Amherst was charged

1 Citation for Driving while Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 N Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding a Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy.

JULY 9

1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Following to Closely on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Reckless Driving on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

JULY 10

Driver Fled Scene of Accident with Property Damage/Property Damage, Possum Island Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender fled the scene after hitting a mail box on personal property.

4 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Business in Monroe, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seat Belt on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 6 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

JULY 11

Credit Card Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 18, was charged.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole a cellphone from a vehicle parked at a local business

Abuse-Neglect of Child/Driving while Intoxicated/Refusal of Blood or Breath test, New Glasgow Road, Amherst; an Arrington man, 35 year old, was charged.

2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

JULY 12

1 Citation for Use of Marijuana while Driving on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Monroe, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

JULY 13

Violation of Protective Order, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights, a Madison Heights man, 56, was charged.

Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, Main Street, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 21, was charged.

2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Main Street in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

JULY 14

Hit and Run: Attended Property, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, an unknown offender side swiped a vehicle as they pulled off the road and did not stop.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on Rt. 29 S Bypass in Madison Heights.

JULY 15

ID Theft, Trey Court, Madison Heights, an unknown offender used another person’s ID in order to obtain a Utility Account

1 Citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office