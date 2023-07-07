MAY 14

Assault and Battery/Violation of Protective Order, Jeffery Loop, Amherst; an Afton man, 39, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Arrowhead Drive, Madison Heights, a Madison Heights man, 37, was charged.

MAY 15

Petit Larceny, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole copper wire from a vehicle parked at a residence.

2 Citations for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights.

MAY 16

Summons PD with Intent to Interfere, Savage Drive, Madison Heights, a Madison Heights woman, 52, was charged.

Property Damage, Galilee Road, Gladstone, an unknown offender damaged a parking lot.

Breaking and Entering/Assault, River Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender broke into a residence and caused injury to the resident.

Drug Violation/Firearm: Receive Stolen or Aid in concealing/Firearm: Transport by Felon/Firearm: Display while Selling SCH I and II Drug, Roses Mill Road, Amherst, an Amherst man, 46, was charged.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Operators License on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights.

MAY 17

Grand Larceny/Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole two gators and damaged a lock at a local business.

MAY 18

Assault and Battery, Wynbrooke Place, Madison Heights, a Madison Heights man, 49, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Northridge Place, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole a tag from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny/Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, an unknown offender damaged a gambling machine and stole money located at local business.

Drug Violation/Reckless Handling of a Firearm/Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of SCH I or II Drug, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; a Monroe man, 36, was charged.

1 Citation for Vehicle Suspension Outside Prescribed Limits on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Registration/Title or Plates on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Display Alt/Fictitious Registration/Title or Plate on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obtain Vehicle Registration and Title on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

MAY 19

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights.

MAY 20

Assault and Battery, Savage Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 52, was charged.

Law Enforcement Command: Disregard or Elude, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, a juvenile was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights.

MAY 21

Assault and Battery, River Road, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 28, was charged.

Property Damage, Flatwoods Road, Amherst, an unknown offender damaged a window at a residence.

Property Damage, Stratford Place, Madison Heights, an unknown offender damaged a window to a residence.

1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Traffic Lights on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights.

MAY 22

Obtain Money by False Pretense, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights, a Nathalie man, 51, was charged.

1 Citation for Improper Registration/Title or Plates on Rt. 29 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Fail to have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Monroe.

MAY 23

Trespass after Being Forbidden, Pomona Drive, Madison Heights, a Lynchburg man, 50, was charged.

Drug Violation/Fail to Obey Lane Markings, Rt. 29, Amherst; a New Jersey man, 42, was charged.

Identity Theft, Patrick Court, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole a person’s information and used it to open a utility account.

1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Follow to Closely on Rt. 151 in Amherst, 10 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

MAY 24

Petit Larceny, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business

MAY 25

Assault and Battery, Jeremiah Court, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 41, was charged.

1 Citation for Failure to Yield Right of Way at Amelon Square in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Speeding on RT. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving w/o a License on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

MAY 26

Tamper with Firefighting Equipment, Clearview Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender damaged fire extinguishers belonging to a local business

1 Citation for Holding a Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

MAY 27

1 Citation for Fail to Stop for a Stop Sign on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving w/o a License on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for No Inspection on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for No Trailer Lights on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for No Insurance on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 4 Citations for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

MAY 28

Grand Larceny, Ridge Street, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 51, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Tags on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

MAY 29

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Woody’s Lake Road, Madison Heights, two unknown offenders stole miscellaneous items to an individual that had been stolen

Grand Larceny/Runaway: Child in Need of Supervision, Moorman Drive, Madison Heights, a juvenile was charged

Petit Larceny, Ragland Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via the computer and cash app for sale of a puppy.

1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

MAY 30

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

MAY 31

Driving While Intoxicated/Refusal of Breath Test, Central Church Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 47, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 3 Citations for Holding a Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Holding a Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Holding a Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Holding a Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

JUNE 1

Indecent Exposure, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 31, was charged.

Credit Card Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole credit cards from a wallet dropped at a local business.

Property Damage, Warwick Street, Madison Heights, an unknown offender damaged a window to a vehicle parked at a residence.

Drug Violation/Improper-Fict. Registration-Title or Plate, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, a 31 year old male of Amherst was charged.

7 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Display of Registration Plates on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

JUNE 2

4 Citations for Speeding on N Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on N Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 2 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Tires: Inadequate Tread Depth on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 6 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

JUNE 3

Domestic Violence/Public Intoxication, N Fork Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 21, was charged.

Assault, Lexington Tpk., Amherst; an Amherst man, 22, was charged.

Property Damage, Oakwood Drive, Madison Heights, an unknown offender damaged a yard with a vehicle.

JUNE 4

Property Damage, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights, an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a local business

7 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Business in Monroe.

JUNE 5

Petit Larceny, Parking Lot, Monroe, an unknown offender stole credit cards from a vehicle parked in a parking lot.

Property Damage, Clearview Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender damaged a window to a church.

Public Intoxication, Cabell Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 30, was charged.

1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights.

JUNE 6

1 Citation for Unsecured Vehicle Load on Poorhouse Farm Road in Amherst, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Poorhouse Farm Road in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 7 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

JUNE 7

Possess Firearm while Under a Protective Order, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 34, was charged.

JUNE 8

Other Forgery Writing, Dillard Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole a check and altered the check then cashed it

Other Forgery Writing/Uttering/Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 24, was charged.

JUNE 9

Driving while Intoxicated, Rt. 210, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 29, was charged.

1 Citation for Failure to Drive to the Right of Roadway on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Drive while Wearing Earphones on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

JUNE 10

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole a trailer parked at a local business

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Unlawfully Shoot or Throw Missile at Occupied Building/Property Damage, Oakcroft Drive, Madison Heights, an unknown offender damaged a window to a residence.

1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Display of License Plates on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 6 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

JUNE 11

Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 38, was charged.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a North Garden man, 26, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on Rt. 29 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Rejection Sticker on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving in Parking Lot in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Driving while Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Display of License Plates on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

JUNE 12

Petit Larceny, Glade Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence

Petit Larceny, Lexington Tpk., Amherst, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business

7 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Main Street in Madison Heights.

JUNE 13

Petit Larceny, Coolwell Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from Park Property

2 Citations for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Registration-Title or Plates on Elon Road in Madison Heights.

JUNE 14

Property Damage, Winesap Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender damaged a mailbox in front of a residence

Driving While Intoxicated/Reckless Driving, Rt. 29 Bypass, Amherst; a Forest woman, 41, was charged.

1 Citation for Holding a Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JUNE 15

Strangulation/Assault and Battery, N Five Forks Road, Monroe; an Amherst man, 31, was charged.

Identity Theft, Brightwells Mill Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole identity to open a Utility Account

1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Traffic Lights on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Drive-Not Carry/Exhibit License on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

JUNE 17

Assault and Battery, Longwood Place, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 51, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 N in Amherst.

JUNE 18

Malicious Shooting/Firearm: Use in Commission of Felony, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 61, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Yield Right of Way Causing Accident on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving: Not Yield when Entering Highway on Rt. 29 N in Amherst.

JUNE 20

Strangulation/Assault, Third Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 31, was charged.

JUNE 21

Trespass, S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; a Texas man, 36, was charged.

Damage etc. Catalytic Converter, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, an unknown offender damaged two vehicles at a local business

Grand Larceny, Rocky Hill Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole two kayaks from a local business

1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Defective Equipment on Main Street in Madison Heights.

JUNE 22

Grand Larceny, McGann Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 33, was charged.

JUNE 23

Grand Larceny, S Coolwell Road, Monroe, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Abuse/Neglect Child: Cause Serious Injury, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; a Lynchburg woman, 36, was charged.

JUNE 24

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 26, was charged.

Grand Larceny: Auto Theft, Main Street, Madison Heights; an Altavista man, 32, was charged.

Trespass After Being Forbidden, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 35, was charged.

3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 151 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office